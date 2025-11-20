Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has secured strategic partnerships with the Republic of Belarus to advance technology education, modernise security operations, and enhance agricultural productivity in the state. The governor, during a four-day working visit to Minsk, met with top Belarusian government officials and signed multiple cooperation agreements spanning education, defence, agriculture, and information technology.

The governor particularly toured Hi-Tech Park in Minsk, one of Eastern Europe’s most successful technology ecosystems. The Park is renowned for its supportive legal structure, investor-friendly policies, strong talent pipeline, and an environment that attracts global technology companies. These qualities have enabled it to become a major driver of economic growth and youth employment.

The governor’s engagements in Minsk provided opportunities to study how similar strategies can be adapted to strengthen Katsina’s emerging ecosystem. Central to the discussions with Belarusian counterparts were opportunities for technology transfer, research collaboration, education partnerships, and development of a policy environment that encourages investors and innovators to build in Katsina.

Similarly, the governor toured Beltech Export Company, eastern Europe’s most renowned ICT centre, where he explored opportunities for training Katsina youths in cutting-edge computer technology. Officials showed Radda and the state delegation attendance register of past trainees, noting that many have become dollar billionaires through technology entrepreneurship.

Governor Radda declared, “These discussions align with the administration’s Building Your Future broader agenda of creating jobs, expanding digital skills, supporting young entrepreneurs, and positioning Katsina as one of Nigeria’s most forward-looking states.”

At a meeting with the Belarus Minister of Education, Governor Radda secured scholarship opportunities for Katsina youths in artificial intelligence, robotics, agricultural engineering, and drone technology. The minister agreed to establish Training of Trainers programmes for instructors from state institutions, including the Katsina Youth Craft Village, enabling them to acquire advanced technical skills at innovation centres in Minsk.

“Developing local talent is essential for powering emerging industries and creating long-term economic opportunities across the state. By upgrading instructor capacity, Katsina is positioning itself to become a net exporter of high-quality technical talent,” the governor stated. Governor Radda equally visited the Minsk Security Institute, the Centre for Border Security and Special Forces Training Facility, and the State Authority for Military Industry (LEMT)—Belarus’ equivalent of Nigeria’s Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria.

At the Ministry of Defence, the governor secured agreement for comprehensive training of the Katsina Community Watch Corps and modernisation of their security equipment and gadgets. He was shown special forces training grounds where KCWC personnel will receive advanced counter-insurgency and border security training.

Additionally, the governor led the state delegation to the Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs where they met with H.E. Sergey Lukashevich, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus. The elegation secured access to visa for Katsina youth to study in Belarus, technology transfer and other bilateral opportunities.

At the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, Governor Radda negotiated for modernisation of Katsina’s existing agricultural equipment to meet international standards and adoption of technology-driven farming methods. Governor Radda, however, disclosed that the Belarus government agreed to provide advanced cattle breeds and enhanced animal husbandry models to boost livestock productivity in the state.

He described the visit as part of his administration’s commitment to building a knowledge-based economy anchored in skills, technology, and global competitiveness. The state delegation included the Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji; Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr Nasir Mua’zu; Executive Director, Katsina State Development Management Board, Ruqayya Hamza Usman; Director-General of Katsina Directorate of ICT, Naufal Ahmed; Coordinator, Katsina Agricultural Development Unit, Dr Suleiman Umar among other officials.