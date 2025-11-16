Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to expanding opportunities for young people through high-quality, market-ready skills programmes that prepare them for the digital economy and technical sectors. This follows the recent approval granted to the Katsina Youth Craft Village (KYCV) by the Federal Ministry of Education as a certified Training Service Provider (TSP) under the IDEAS–TVET Initiative, a development described as a major and heart-warming milestone for the Centre, made possible through the Governor’s unwavering support for youth empowerment.

The recognition came after a rigorous evaluation conducted through the Innovation, Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS) Project, supported by the World Bank. During the assessment, the Centre scored 86.25% in its technical evaluation, received a “Satisfactory” eligibility rating, and earned a “Recommended” rating following a detailed physical inspection of its facilities.

In a letter dated 5th November 2025, the National Project Coordinator of the IDEAS Project, Mrs. Blessing Ogwu, formally confirmed that KYCV had met all required standards, thereby qualifying the Centre for a training award of Sixty Million Naira (₦60,000,000).

Under the approved programme, KYCV will train 200 youths in Computer Hardware Maintenance and GSM (Cell Phone) Repair. Each participant will undergo full training from the foundation stage up to NSQ certification and job placement, with the IDEAS Project covering the full ₦300,000 cost per trainee at no personal expense. The intervention aims to boost employability, support entrepreneurship, and strengthen youth participation in Nigeria’s growing digital and technical sectors.

In his communication to Governor Radda, the Coordinator of KYCV, Kabir Abdullahi Kofar Soro, an engineer described the award as a significant breakthrough for the Centre. He noted that although the programme is not profit-oriented, it greatly enhances the national visibility of KYCV, reinforces its status as an emerging centre of excellence, and represents a major step toward long-term self-sustainability, reducing dependence on direct government funding.

Mr Kofar Soro added, “Your Excellency, this achievement has strengthened my personal commitment to mentor and guide young people in Katsina State. With your steady leadership and support for youth development, I am confident that our trainees will gain the skills they need and grow into creators, problem-solvers, and leaders who will drive real change in our state and beyond.”

He further explained that he remains personally dedicated to mentoring and guiding young, innovative youths across Katsina State, ensuring they acquire not only technical competence but also the confidence to excel in competitive global markets. He emphasised that institutions like KYCV must go beyond training; they must inspire, challenge, and support young people to pursue excellence, creativity, and leadership in their chosen fields.

He also noted that this achievement aligns with several other recent strides made by the Centre, including the ongoing TVET Initiative training being implemented across the three centres in the State, as well as upcoming UNDP-supported training programmes currently at advanced stages of preparation. He attributed this progress to the remarkable investment the present administration has made in youth development, skills acquisition, and economic empowerment.

Governor Radda commended the management and staff of KYCV for their professionalism and dedication, which enabled the Centre to compete successfully at the national level. He stressed that his administration remains committed to building strong, relevant, and inclusive skills development systems that prepare young people for sustainable livelihoods and active participation in the modern economy.

“This achievement by the Katsina Youth Craft Village reinforces our belief that with the right investment and leadership, our young people can compete and excel anywhere in Nigeria,” the Governor said. “We will continue to strengthen training institutions and expand opportunities that lead to employment, innovation, and self-reliance.”

Governor Radda also addressed young people across Katsina State, both male and female, urging them to take full advantage of the opportunities being created to excel globally in the modern skills economy. He emphasized that the world has become increasingly competitive and that Katsina youths must equip themselves to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their counterparts across the world.

“Our message to the youth of Katsina is simple: you have the talent, the resilience, and the potential to excel not only in Nigeria but globally,” Governor Radda said. “That is why, just recently, I approved the comprehensive upgrading of the Katsina Youth Craft Village to meet global standards of similar institutions anywhere in the world. Our doors remain open at all times to support every young person willing to learn, innovate, and build a better future.”

He added that the success of KYCV demonstrates what is possible when government investment aligns with youth determination. He assured that his administration will continue to advance programmes that promote employability, entrepreneurship, and economic independence across the State.

Governor Radda congratulated the Katsina Youth Craft Village on this remarkable accomplishment and assured that the State Government would provide full support as the Centre begins the implementation of the IDEAS–TVET programme upon the signing of the contract and the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).