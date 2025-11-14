Maduka University, Enugu, has officially welcomed 15 students awarded scholarships by the Enugu East Local Government Council, under the leadership of Beloved-Dan Obi Anike.

The gesture is part of the council’s commitment to human capital development.

The scholarship programme, which also includes one student admitted to Baze University, Abuja, targets high-demand courses in medicine and engineering, ensuring the beneficiaries gain access to quality tertiary education and the skills needed for the future of work.

Speaking during the reception of the students, Mr Anike, who is an engineer and pastor, reiterated the council’s strategic focus on education as a tool for empowering youths.

“We are committed to increasing the Human Capital Index of Enugu East LGA by investing in high-demand skills and academic courses that will position our youths for global competitiveness,” he said.

Maduka University, known for its rigorous academic programmes and modern learning facilities, has embraced the new students, assuring them of quality education and mentorship.

The Vice-Chancellor Professor Charles Uzodimma Ogbulogo, who welcomed the students, encouraged them to take full advantage of the university’s resources and strive for excellence in their chosen fields.

On their part, parents of the scholarship beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the council for the life-changing opportunity. “A big thank you to the Mayor and his team for this initiative,” one parent said.

Uche Mbaeke, LGA Secretary, who also addressed the students, urged them to excel academically and represent Enugu East LGA with pride throughout their university journey.