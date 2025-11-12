Governor Dauda Lawal has restated his administration’s commitment to supporting police operations in Zamfara State. The governor received the Executive Secretary of the Police Trust Fund (NPTF) Mohammed F Sheidu, on a courtesy visit at the Government House in Gusau on Monday. A statement by the spokesperson for the governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the Executive Secretary and his team were in Zamfara to inspect the newly constructed special forces barracks by the Nigeria Police Trust Fund.

While receiving the team, Governor Lawal assured them of his administration’s willingness to collaborate in improving the welfare and well-being of the police. He said, “My administration is making a conscious effort to ensure the welfare of the police is guaranteed. That is why we are currently renovating the Zamfara police headquarters. We are also constructing some structures at the Zamfara Mobile Command. We have achieved a lot there, and we plan to do more.

“I am pleased that the Executive Secretary mentioned the police housing estate. If you examine the condition of the police barracks, you will see that it is quite unfortunate. I was part of the Presidential Committee on police reform. We were chosen by the National Economic Council (NEC) to inspect facilities at the police colleges and the Police Staff College. Last week, the governors of Nasarawa, Taraba, and I traveled to Kaduna, Plateau, and Borno for this purpose.

“It is heartbreaking when you see the state of the police and still expect them to perform miracles. Honestly, I am one of those advocating for a complete overhaul of police welfare if we genuinely want them to operate effectively. It’s just a matter of time before this happens. I am glad the Commissioner for Housing is here with us, as we need to start work on land issues now. We will identify suitable land to be transferred to the Police Trust Fund so they can move forward with the police housing estate project. We will provide the land immediately.”

Earlier, Mohammed F Sheidu, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, praised Governor Lawal’s cooperation and support for the police, especially regarding their welfare and infrastructure projects in Zamfara State.