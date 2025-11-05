Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the healthcare system and ensuring that hospitals across the state are well-equipped to deliver quality medical services to the people.

The governor made the statement today during the flag-off ceremony for the distribution of medical equipment and consumables donated by World Medical Relief (WMR), Michigan, USA, held at the Salihu Malle Central Medical Stores in Katsina.

The intervention, carried out through the Katsina State Ministry of Health and the Drugs and Medical Supplies Agency (DMSA), marks another milestone in the government’s effort to modernize healthcare delivery, improve hospital infrastructure, and enhance service capacity across the 34 local government areas of the state.

In his remarks, Governor Radda expressed profound appreciation to World Medical Relief for their humanitarian gesture, describing the donation as a timely and life-changing support for Katsina’s healthcare institutions.

The consignment from Michigan, he explained, includes hospital beds, diagnostic machines, surgical instruments, and other vital supplies aimed at improving healthcare delivery and providing better working tools for doctors, nurses, and other health professionals. “This donation represents compassion across borders — a partnership built on humanity and shared responsibility,” the Governor said. “

He stressed that it will go a long way in improving hospital services and ensuring that the state’s health workers have the equipment they need to save lives. Governor Radda noted that many hospitals across the state have faced challenges of inadequate equipment and outdated facilities for years.

He stressed that his administration, since inception, has made healthcare reform one of its top priorities through investments in infrastructure, personnel, and partnerships. He described the intervention from World Medical Relief as a direct reinforcement of his administration’s vision to build a strong, accessible, and sustainable healthcare system that prioritizes citizens’ wellbeing.

“This effort is not just about equipment; it is about giving hope and dignity to patients, and support to those who care for them,” Mr Radda said. “Our administration remains committed to creating a healthcare system that serves every citizen — whether in rural communities or urban centres.” he added.

The governor commended the Drugs and Medical Supplies Agency for its transparent coordination of the distribution process and thanked the Ministry of Health for ensuring the items reach hospitals based on verified needs.

He further appreciated World Medical Relief, Michigan, for their continued partnership and promised that the donated items would be properly managed and utilised to achieve maximum impact.

“Today’s flag-off is not just a ceremony. It is a reaffirmation of our collective determination to build a healthier, stronger, and more resilient Katsina State. Together with our partners, we will continue to pursue universal health coverage and quality care for all,” he emphasised.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Drugs and Medical Supplies Agency (DMSA), Dr Fatimah Shuaibu Kurfi, disclosed that the state had received eight containers of assorted medical equipment from World Medical Relief, with additional shipments expected soon.

She listed the donated items to include hospital beds, theatre instruments, diagnostic tools, and patient monitors, noting that they were distributed based on comprehensive needs assessments conducted in collaboration with the Hospital Services Management Board.

Dr Fatimah thanked Governor Radda for his visionary leadership and for creating an enabling environment that encourages global partnerships to strengthen Katsina’s health system. She also appealed for the solarization of DMSA facilities to ensure steady power supply for proper storage and management of medical commodities.

Also speaking, the General Manager of the Hospital Services Management Board (HSMB), Dr Nazir Mohammed Shehu, praised Governor Radda for his unwavering support to the health sector and disclosed that all 26 General Hospitals in the state will benefit from the distribution. He explained that the medical supplies cut across key specialties such as orthopedics, cardiology, and gastroenterology, and will significantly boost hospital capacity to deliver quality care.

Dr.l Nazir also commended the Governor for achieving the establishment of Postgraduate Medical Training in Katsina State within just two years of his administration — an accomplishment that had eluded the state for over two decades.

Six departments have already received accreditation, making Katsina one of the few states offering a complete medical training pathway from undergraduate to postgraduate levels. He expressed the gratitude of the entire health workforce and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining high professional standards in serving the people.

