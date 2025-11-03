OPay, Africa’s leading financial technology company, has reaffirmed its vision to be the most respected and popular financial technology company that actively creates social value, with a mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology, during the 2025 Empowering Futures Conference.

The conference marked the first anniversary of the ₦1.2 Billion, 10-Year OPay Scholarship Programme, a cornerstone of the company’s commitment to empowering young Nigerians through education and technology.

As part of the event, OPay announced the delivery of its first-year commitment, having disbursed ₦126 million in scholarships to 420 outstanding students across 20 Nigerian tertiary institutions. This milestone fulfills the first phase of OPay’s ₦120 million annual investment, in line with the ten-year Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs)signed with partner universities across the country.

The OPay 10-Year Scholarship Programme stands as a long-term investment in Nigeria, designed to support brilliant students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership potential, and genuine financial need. By combining merit and need-based selection, the initiative ensures that talented students from diverse economic backgrounds have the opportunity to pursue their education without financial barriers.

Speaking at the event, several Vice-Chancellors from participating institutions commended OPay’s sustained commitment to education. The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, in particular, pledged to promote OPay’s initiatives on campus, encouraging students to embrace digital financial inclusion and leverage the scholarship to achieve academic success.

“We are proud to partner with OPay to open the doors of opportunity for our students — when we equip young minds with digital-financial tools, we’re not only supporting their studies, we’re enabling them to meaningfully participate in tomorrow’s economy,” Prof Obi said.

As part of its broader commitment to digital empowerment, OPay also launched the OPay CyberLabs Project in partnership with the University of Calabar, marking the establishment of the first CyberLab under the programme.

The CyberLabs Project is designed to revamp university technology facilities and provide hands-on training sessions for students, led by OPay’s top technology professionals. These sessions will expose students to emerging global technologies and practical digital skills, preparing them for the realities of today’s innovation-driven economy.

Commenting on the launch, Elizabeth Wang, Chief Commercial Officer at OPay reiterated that the scholarship initiative remains the central pillar of its social impact strategy, while complementary programmes like CyberLabs will continue to support capacity development and digital literacy.:

“Through the CyberLabs Project, we are not only upgrading university technology facilities but also creating platforms where students can learn directly from some of the best minds in the industry. Our goal is to bridge the gap between academia and real-world innovation, ensuring Nigerian students are equipped with the knowledge and tools to thrive in today’s technology-driven world,” she said.

Reaffirming OPay’s vision to build a financial ecosystem that empowers people and creates shared value — with education positioned as a key driver of national progress — Itoro Udo, CSR Manager at OPay, said, “Education is the future of society, and students are the builders of that future. By investing in both learning and technology, OPay will continue to demonstrate its role as a catalyst for inclusive growth in Nigeria.”

With initiatives such as the OPay 10-Year Scholarship Programme, the company is deepening its social impact and campus partnerships, nurturing a generation that is both academically driven and financially empowered to drive change.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, airtime & data purchase, card service, and merchant payments, among others. Renowned for its super-fast experience and reliable network, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.