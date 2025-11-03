The market was awash last week with a flurry of corporate results for Q3 2025 and for the nine months to September as companies made eleventh hour effort to issue their earnings report for those periods ahead of a 31 October deadline.

Largely impressive, the performance further lifted the benchmark index by 1 per cent, meaning Nigerian stocks have yielded 49.7 per cent this year.

Investors reaction to those outcomes will likely set the tone for trade this week, all things being equal.

“In our view, investor sentiment will continue to be driven by the ongoing release of 9M:2025 earnings results and dividend declarations, which are likely to sustain buying interest from dividend-seeking investors,” analysts at the investment bank Meristem Securities had said in their outlook for the week.

PREMIUM TIMES has assembled some stocks with sound fundamentals, adopting rigorous approaches to save you the risk of picking equities at random for investment.

The pick, a product of an analytical market watch, offers a guide to entering the market and taking strategic positions in hopes that selected stocks will record reasonable price appreciation with the passage of time.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation but a stock investment guide. You may need to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

Mutual Benefits Assurance

Mutual Benefits tops this week’s list for its currently strong fundamentals and for reporting a 208.5 per cent surge in after-tax profit to N14.3 billion in the nine months to September. The net profit ratio (NPR) of the insurer is 13.1 per cent, while the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio is 4.2x. Its relative strength index (RSI) is 52.1.

May & Baker Nigeria

May & Baker makes the cut for its commendable nine-month result, which saw net profit grow by 77 per cent to N3.3 billion. The company’s NPR is 7.1 per cent, while the PE ratio is 13.1x. Its RSI is 38.3.

Sterling Financial Holdings

Sterling Financial Holdings appears on the pick for trading below its intrinsic value and for its fairly remarkable nine-month result. The NPR of the banking group is 33.3 per cent, while the PE ratio is 4.2x. Its RSI is 51.6.

Seplat Energy

Seplat makes the selection for its strong result for the nine months to September. Its NPR is 5.8 per cent, while its PE ratio is 17.8x. The RSI is 100.

Berger Paints

Berger Paints makes the cut for its currently sound fundamentals and its impressive result for the first nine months of the year. The company’s NPR is 9.6 per cent, while the PE ratio is 10.7x. Its RSI is 71.4.