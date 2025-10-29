Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL), Nigeria’s premier exploration and gold mining company and operator of Nigeria’s first commercial gold mine, has once again reaffirmed its leadership in the mining industry by winning the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) HR Oscar Award for Best Practices in the Mining Sector at the 57th CIPM International Conference and Exhibition (ICE), Africa’s largest HR gathering. The award ceremony was held on 28 October, at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja.

This marks the second consecutive year that SROL has received this prestigious honour, reinforcing the company’s sustained excellence and the far-reaching impact of its strategic human resource initiatives.

Presented by the CIPM, the sole regulatory body for HR practices in Nigeria, this award is an acknowledgement for organisations that exemplify excellence in human resource management, employee responsibility, and inclusive workforce strategies.

SROL’s consecutive win attests to its steadfast commitment to maintaining HR standards that meet and exceed both national and international benchmarks.

Speaking on the recognition by the CIPM, Oluwaseun Fagesi, Human Resources Manager at SROL, expressed gratitude and pride in the company’s collective efforts, stating, “This award from the CIPM is an indication that our HR standards are not just strong, but are truly benchmarked against national and international excellence.

It reflects the collective effort of every member of the SROL team and our ongoing commitment to embedding world-class HR practices across our operations. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain focused on driving not just mining excellence, but human and community excellence as well.”

The company’s sustained success stems from its deliberate focus on human capital development, diversity, and comprehensive employee training programmes, which have cemented its reputation as a leading employer in Nigeria’s mining sector. With 99% of the workforce on the Segilola Gold Mine being Nigerian, 37% of whom are from its host communities, SROL continues to surpass the targets outlined in its Community Development Agreements (CDAs).

These achievements reflect SROL’s deep commitment to local empowerment, capacity building, and shared prosperity. The company continues to drive inclusive growth through initiatives that empower women in traditionally male-dominated roles and a series of collaborative infrastructure projects that foster transparency, opportunity, and long-term sustainability across its host communities.

Looking ahead, the company remains committed to advancing industry standards by deepening its investment in people and innovations. Through continuous improvement in HR practices, enhanced stakeholder engagement, and reinforced sustainability efforts, the company aims to not only sustain its leadership in Nigeria’s mining sector but also set new benchmarks for excellence in the mining industry.