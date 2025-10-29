The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has alerted the public over a sinister plot by disgruntled politicians in the state to discredit the government of Dapo Abiodun by hiring mercenaries from outside the state to comb the nooks and crannies of the state, record videos of bad roads, and use them to blackmail the government. The party stated this in a statement signed by its Director of Publicity, Nuberu Olufemi.

According to the party, the mercenaries are seeking to manipulate public opinion by portraying a governor who has built over 1,500 roads in the state and undertaken landmark projects such as the Atan-Lusada-Agbara road, Mojoda-Epe road, Sagamu Interchange-Abeokuta road, Sango Ota-Lagos road, among others, and who is still undertaking massive road projects, as having done nothing. The Ogun APC, which declared that no government can repair all the roads in a state in eight years, said that the Abiodun administration had undertaken landmark road projects that put the antics of the naysayers to open shame.

The statement alerted that politicians who worsened the state of roads in the state during their time in power and left a massive backlog of roads in a state of disrepair had turned around to pillory a governor who is doing his very best to clear their rot and give residents of Ogun State huge relief. Declaring that it is super easy and convenient to throw accusations around after superintending over the underdevelopment of a state, Olufemi said:

“Knowing full when that the end is near for their political ambition, these disgruntled politicians have raised an army of mercenaries recruited from outside the state and posing as objective observers to badmouth the Ogun State Government on roads that have not been done, while conveniently keeping quiet about the many that have been done across the length and breadth of the state”.

He added: “This deceptive campaign, which is not from concerned citizens but from evil politicians seeking to pollute the air space, is demonstrably silly, especially as no government is on record to have matched Abiodun’s achievement in Ogun State.

“The illogic of these haters verges on insanity: a governor is ‘useless’ for the few roads he has not done, compared to the very many that he has done. If you keep mute over what a Governor has done, which massively outweighs what he has not done, then you are not an objective analyst but a political pirate seeking to sow discord.

“If these cry babies had been fantastic in their performance, why has the Abiodun government had to attend to a huge number of roads abandoned by previous administrations? These are naysayers seeking to profit from their criminal neglect of Ogun roads, having previously used foreign-based blackmailers like the clown who styled himself Mayor of Fadeyi, as well as a certain partisan legal practitioners who mounted failed assaults against the Abiodun government.

“Meanwhile, these same hypocrites would readily use the Gateway International Airport and flash Judas smiles before the camera. Ogun under Governor Abiodun has been a top destination for foreign investment, consistently ranks high on IGR generation, and is one of Nigeria’s most peaceful and secure states.

“Governance is not about ‘Abiodun-is-useless’ campaigns on Nairaland and social media: the Ogun people know better than to be swayed by political naysayers who will never see any good in the government. Ogun under Abiodun has peace and stability: no political assassination and no hounding of political opponents.

“Ogun is now in the news for a state-of-the-art airport, the largest cement factory in West Africa, etc, not politicians in their birthday suits swearing allegiance to a demi-god. Yes, there is work still to be done, but we challenge these naysayers, using data and logic, to show that Abiodun is not a performing governor. They cannot: all they can do is declare that he is useless while enjoying his projects. They are clowns. People should just shun them.”