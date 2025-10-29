The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has approved the appointment of Anietie John Ukpe as Deputy Chief of Staff (DCOS) in the Office of the President of the Senate, with effect from 1st November 2025.

This appointment, conveyed through the Directorate of Human Resources and Staff Development, National Assembly, Abuja, underscores Senate President Akpabio’s commitment to strengthening the Research, Strategy, and Communication capacity of the Office in pursuit of legislative excellence and institutional development.

Mr Ukpe, a distinguished communication scholar, journalist, and public relations professional, brings to the position over three decades of multifaceted experience spanning broadcast journalism, public relations, advertising, media management, strategic communication, and leadership development.

He holds a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Business and Organizational Communication, and is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR). Dr. Ukpe has served with distinction as Director General of the Akwa Ibom Broadcasting Corporation (AKBC) and is presently the Head of the Research and Speech Communication Unit in the Office of Senate President Akpabio.

An accomplished writer and thought leader, Mr Ukpe has delivered keynote addresses and workshops across Nigeria and internationally on leadership, communication ethics, and youth mentorship. He is also an ordained minister and leadership mentor, passionate about raising a new generation of value-driven public servants and nation-builders.

In his new role, Mr Ukpe is expected to provide strategic advisory support, coordinate communication frameworks, and strengthen policy articulation and inter-institutional relations for the Senate President’s Office.

The appointment takes effect from 1st November 2025, with the terms and conditions specified by the National Assembly Service Commission.

Mr Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State and former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, became senate President in June 2023