Rachael Okonkwo, beloved Nollywood star and cultural icon, teamed up with Knorr,

Nigeria’s leading seasoning brand, to bring flavour, festivity, and togetherness to the South-

East this season. Together, they joined communities to celebrate two of the region’s most

cherished traditions, the August Meeting and the Ofala Festival. From the proud parades to

the rhythm of dance and the aroma of shared meals, their collaboration reflected the colour,

pride, and unity that define the spirit of the people.

Partnering with Knorr, Rachael Okonkwo, fondly known as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, paid tribute to

the women at the heart of the August Meeting, leading engaging cooking experiences and

vibrant market activations that spotlighted their deep-rooted culinary traditions. A proud

advocate for culture and community, Rachael brought energy and warmth to these

gatherings, joining culinary experts such as Chiamaka Nwakalor-Egemba, Onyinye

Emechebe, and nutritionist Nancy Umeh to celebrate the importance of preserving and

passing down traditional recipes that unite generations.

The celebrations continued in Onitsha at the prestigious Ofala Festival, themed Njiko na

Ntachi (Unity and Perseverance). Once again, Rachael Okonkwo joined Knorr to honour the

enduring pride and unity of the South East. The festival, which marks the anniversary of the

coronation of His Majesty, Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, Obi of Onitsha, provided another

vibrant platform for Knorr to connect with communities through food, culture, and shared

heritage.

Leading communal cooking sessions and food-tasting experiences, Rachael paid homage to

His Majesty while engaging attendees with the rich flavours of traditional dishes infused with

Knorr’s signature taste. These culinary moments complemented the festival’s royal

pageantry, from colourful parades to spirited age-grade performances, capturing the beauty

of South Eastern culture and the joy of togetherness that Knorr continues to celebrate.

Speaking on Knorr’s deepening connection with the South East, Dami Dania, Food Demand

Creation Lead at Unilever Nigeria Plc., said: “At Knorr, we believe that food is a powerful

connector of people, culture, and community. We are honoured to be part of this year’s

August Meeting and Ofala Festival celebrations, supporting the people of the South East in

preserving their rich traditions and creating shared joy through the meals that bring us

together. These are beautiful reminders of how community and food can come together to

tell our stories and strengthen our cultures.”

Through its presence at these landmark celebrations, Knorr reaffirmed its role as more than

just a seasoning brand but a catalyst for connection, culture, and care. From kitchens to

community squares, Knorr remains at the heart of moments that matter, championing the

flavours, people, and traditions that make every meal a celebration.