Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has commended the team work spirit demonstrated by the security agencies in the state. The governor, represented by the Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Abdullahi Garba Faskari, gave the commendation at the Nigerian Air Force Year 2025 Annual 10-Kilometre Walk/Jog Exercise held in Katsina Saturday.

The fitness event, organised by the 213 Forward Operating Base and Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma Sector 2, attracted personnel from multiple security agencies including the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps, Katsina Community Watch Corps, and National Youth Service Corps members.

Speaking at the event, Mr Faskari commended the Nigerian Air Force for prioritising physical fitness as a core element of military preparedness and lauded the initiative for fostering teamwork among security agencies in the state. “The importance of fitness cannot be overemphasised. Sports enhance mental alertness, sound health, and longevity. Every participant here today is a winner, for you have all demonstrated commitment to discipline, unity, and service,” the SSG stated.

He praised the Commander 213 Forward Operating Base, GI Jibia, an Air Commodore, for his leadership and excellent coordination of the exercise, describing the partnership between the state government and security agencies as vital to strengthening Katsina’s security architecture. Mr Jibia expressed appreciation to the Chief of the Air Staff, Hassan Bala Abubakar, an Air Marshal

for his commitment to personnel welfare and explained that the annual exercise enhances endurance, morale, and combat readiness across all NAF formations nationwide.

“This exercise gives personnel the opportunity to test their endurance and reinforces the spirit of teamwork and discipline that defines the military profession,” Mr Jibia stated. The Commander, who actively participated and emerged second position in the Officers’ Walkers Category, announced that similar fitness initiatives would be sustained quarterly to ensure personnel remain physically and mentally resilient.

BE Ariola, a Flight Lieutenant won first position in the Officers’ Joggers Category, while Ishaya M, a corporal topped the Airmen Joggers Category. SB Abdulsalam, a lieutenant of the Nigerian Army and Police Constables Nura Magaji and Nazeer Aliyu of the Nigeria Police Force emerged winners in the Sister Security Agencies category. The event was intended to demonstrate the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to building a strong, professional, and mission-ready force through physical training, teamwork, and inter-agency collaboration.