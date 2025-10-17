The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has continued its drive to instill patriotism and civic values among Nigerian children as the Director-General, Lanre Issa-Onilu, hosted pupils from two Abuja schools in an interactive session at the Agency’s headquarters. During the visit, the Director-General held lively discussions centered on national values, respect for symbols, and good citizenship.

He began by asking them about their favourite cartoons and superheroes, steering the conversation toward Nigerian-made animations and introducing them to Captain Excellence, a local character that promotes doing the right thing. Mr Issa-Onilu explained that the NOA is the government agency responsible for teaching Nigerians how to become better citizens and promoting good values.

He encouraged the children to see themselves as “real Nigerians”, those who respect the national flag, obey rules, and contribute positively to society. He reminded them that leadership begins in childhood, stressing that being kind, helping others, and following instructions are the foundations of true leadership. The NOA boss used the National Anthem to teach deeper lessons about unity, love for the country, and commitment to national service.

Mr Issa-Onilu also introduced them to the 7 Citizen Codes, encouraging them to live by these principles to make Nigeria great. He emphasised that adherence to the codes would help the country produce world-class professionals such as doctors, engineers, pilots, and innovators who are proud ambassadors of Nigeria.

He concluded by praying for the success and safety of the children, assuring them that the National Orientation Agency remains committed to building a better Nigeria for all citizens. The visiting schools were CK Academy, Bmuko Dutse, and Goldsworth Resource Development Academy, Jikwoyi Road, Dagbana.