Determined to equip young Nigerians with advanced digital and data analytics skills needed to excel in the oil and gas industry, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has officially launched its Digitisation Initiative, a flagship capacity development programme that would impact the oil and gas industry significantly.

The South-West leg of the event was held on Tuesday in Victoria Island, Lagos and it marks a significant milestone in NCDMB’s sustained efforts to promote digital transformation, local content growth, and youth empowerment through strategic partnerships. The initiative is sponsored by Seplat Energy Plc, in collaboration with NCDMB’s Human Capacity Development Division and Uniqueocean Limited, the programme’simplementing partner.

Similar events were scheduled for the North Central, South East, South-South, North East, and North West zones of the country.

Speaking on behalf of the Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Felix Omatsola Ogbe, and the Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, Abdulmalik Halilu, the Manager, Services Utilisation, Mohammed Ahmed, congratulated the 20 high-potential participants selected for the training and urged them to take full advantage of the opportunity. He said, “This programme is the result of detailed planning, commitment, and collaboration between NCDMB and our partners.

“We expect every participant to be fully committed for the entire 18-month duration, as the Board and its partners have made significant financial and technical investments to ensure your success. This is not just training; it is a transformative journey,” Mr Ahmed stated. He noted that the initiative aligns with the Board’s mandate to close identified skill gaps and ensure Nigerian professionals remain globally competitive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“We want you to see yourselves not as students but as young professionals in the oil and gas industry,” he added. “Be open-minded, ready to unlearn and relearn. This programme is rigorous but rewarding. If you are focused and disciplined, it will change the trajectory of your career.”

Also speaking at the event, Letty Agala of NCDMB’s Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate outlined the Code of Conduct guiding the trainees’ engagement, emphasising professionalism, discipline, and accountability. “This programme demands responsibility,” she said. “Participants must adhere strictly to attendance and conduct requirements. Absenteeism without approval will not be tolerated. Each trainee is expected to demonstrate the ethics and behaviour of a young professional representing NCDMB in the oil and gas space,” she stressed further.

The Board further established a monthly reporting system to monitor the progress of participants and ensure seamless communication between the training centre and NCDMB. Class representatives were appointed to coordinate feedback and maintain a professional learning environment.

Delivering an overview of the curriculum, Programme Manager, Uniqueocean Limited, Emmanuel Adeshola, explained that the training is designed to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and industry requirements. “This initiative is about preparing Nigerians for the future of work,” Mr Adeshola said. “It will cover key disciplines such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Data Analytics, and Software Development. Participants will work collaboratively on real-life projects, including developing a Minimum Viable Product for equipment maintenance in the oil and gas sector.”

He highlighted that the programme would adopt a blended learning approach, combining physical and virtual sessions, with trainees expected to dedicate 15 to 20 hours weekly. The curriculum is structured into three key phases designed to build participants’ competence progressively. The Foundation Phase, which runs for 12 weeks, focuses on mastering essential digital tools and developing core digital literacy tailored to the oil and gas industry. This is followed by the Advanced Phase, spanning 14 weeks, where trainees delve into specialisedtechnical tracks such as Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Data Analytics, and Software Development. The final stage, the Incubation Phase, lasting between three and 18 months, offers guided industry placements or start-up launch support, culminating in an industry-validated capstone project that consolidates the knowledge and skills gained throughout the programme.

Participants will also benefit from comprehensive welfare support, including accommodation, health insurance, new laptops, and monthly stipends, reflecting NCDMB’s robust investment – estimated at over N20m per trainee. Principal Consultant of Uniqueocean, Olayanju Olasunkanmi, described the programme as “a professional engagement rather than a classroom exercise,” urging participants to approach it with a sense of purpose and excellence.

“NCDMB’s investment in you is enormous. You are not just trainees – you are employees for the next 18 months. Our goal is to see you evolve into innovators capable of building solutions that impact Nigeria’s economy. Your career is our business,” Olasunkanmi said.

The Digitisation Initiative represents one of NCDMB’s key interventions under its Human Capacity Development programme, designed to accelerate local participation and strengthen Nigeria’s digital readiness in the oil and gas sector.

Through this and other similar initiatives, the Board continues to reaffirm its commitment to building a sustainable local content ecosystem, nurturing talent, and positioning Nigerian youths for leadership in the global digital economy.