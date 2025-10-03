Governor Umar Namadi on Thursday commissioned a solar electrification project at the Dutse Ultra-Modern Market towards fulfilling his administration’s pledge to provide clean and reliable energy to traders in Jigawa State.

The project, executed by the Jigawa State Economic Empowerment and Youth Employment Agency, connects 300 shops to power from solar panels installed within the market, with each shop also fitted with a solar-powered ceiling fan at no cost.

Speaking at the official unveiling ceremony at the market, the governor said the initiative would ease business operations, reduce expenses, and boost the income of traders.

“Today, by the power and mercy of Allah, we have been able to fulfill the promise we made a year ago that we would provide the shops in Dutse Market with electricity powered by solar energy,” the governor said.

“Three hundred shops have each been connected and provided with solar-powered fans. This will ease business activities, and by the grace of Allah, increase the profits of traders as they will no longer pay electricity bills and will enjoy uninterrupted supply.”

The early part of the project, which is the installation of the solar grid, was inaugurated last year by Vice President Kashim Shettima during an official visit to the state. The state government had at the time promised to extend connections to individual stalls.

The governor further pledged to install solar streetlights in the market to enhance security, and highlighted other measures to support businesses in Jigawa State, which include facilitating the establishment of a Bank of Industry (BOI) branch in the state and signing of an MoU with the bank, through which the state government injected ₦4 billion to support small-scale enterprises.

Governor Namadi further urged entrepreneurs and traders in the state to take advantage of the solar facility and access the funds available through the BOI to expand their businesses.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Jigawa State Traders’ Association, Yahaya Ibrahim, expressed appreciation to the governor for providing the market with solar power and for the various empowerment programmes extended to traders, adding that the market electrification project was only the beginning of Governor Namadi’s planned interventions for traders in the state.