Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has praised the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu’s contributions towards achieving a better Nigeria.

Mr Otti, in a birthday felicitation on Sunday, 21 September, to Mrs Tinubu at 65, said the First Lady’s Renewed Hope Initiative Women Economic Empowerment Programme, which has seen her empower women with financial grants, is a pointer to her desire and commitment to empowering women and helping them achieve economic prosperity and sustainability.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the governor.

“I join millions of Nigerians and well-wishers across the globe to felicitate with and celebrate the First Lady of the Nation and wife of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Distinguished Senator Oluremi Tinubu on the occasion of her 65th birthday,” Mr Otti said.

“I’m aware of Her Excellency’s long-standing sacrifices and immense support to the President in all these years of political struggles.

The First Lady has been nothing but a terrific support system, little wonder she has manifested unbelievable passion and deployed unmatched energy in assisting her husband the President confront the socio-economic challenges bedevilling the nation, especially women.

Mr Otti said that at 65, Mrs Tinubu has displayed an inspiring disposition that is not only supportive of women, but one that manifests an intentional desire to better the society in particular and humanity in general.

“As Her Excellency the First Lady, Distinguished Senator Oluremi Tinubu celebrates this milestone, I, on behalf of my family and the government and people of Abia State, wish her a happy birthday celebration while praying that she would enjoy a divine-inspired privilege of celebrating many beautiful years ahead.”