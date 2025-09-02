The Secretary to the Zamfara State Government (SSG), Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada has warmly felicitated with Governor Dauda Lawal on his 60th birthday, describing him as a rescue commander whose purposeful leadership is redefining governance in the state.

In a birthday message made available by Suleman Ahmad Tudu, Senior Special Assistant (Media) Office of the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Mr Nakwada appreciated Governor Lawal’s decades of selfless service to Zamfara State, both as a private citizen and as Executive Governor of the state.

“On behalf of the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, the Executive Council of Zamfara State, and the entire public service, I extend our warmest congratulations and best wishes to you on the joyous occasion of your 60th birthday.

“This remarkable milestone is not only a celebration of your life but also a reflection of your unwavering dedication, visionary leadership, and steadfast commitment to the peace, progress, and development of our beloved state.

“Your Excellency’s passion for good governance and the welfare of the people continues to usher in a new era of hope and transformation across Zamfara,” the SSG stated.

Mr Nakwada finally prayed that Almighty Allah (SWT) should continue to grant Governor Lawal good health, wisdom, and strength to lead Zamfara state toward greater prosperity, and may his years ahead be filled with more impactful service to humanity and personal fulfillment.