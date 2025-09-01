Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has assured a visiting delegation of 25 Chinese investors of his administration’s unwavering support and cooperation as they prepare to invest in agriculture, energy, mechanization, and other key sectors of the state’s economy. The governor, who received the high-powered delegation on Monday at the Government House, Katsina, in company with officials from the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), expressed gratitude to the Commission for facilitating the visit. He commended the investors for their seriousness and for choosing Katsina as a viable destination for investment.

Governor Radda described the group as “one of the most powerful teams of investors ever to visit Katsina,” noting that their decision to spend several days in the state clearly demonstrated their determination to contribute to job creation, economic growth, and improved living standards for the people.

“I want to assure you that the Katsina State Government is ready and willing to support you, to cooperate and partner with you, so that you can have a successful investment experience in our state. You will always have direct access to my office and the full backing of my administration to ensure these projects become a reality,” Mr Radda said. He emphasized that the proposed investments would diversify the state’s economy, create thousands of jobs for young people, and significantly boost revenue generation.

The governor urged the investors to finalize their plans quickly and return for full-scale operations, assuring them of all the necessary government support. He also reaffirmed his administration’s readiness to work closely with NIPC and the investors to translate commitments into tangible results. “Katsina is open for business, and we are extending a hand of partnership to you. We look forward to seeing you return soon to begin these transformative investments,” he added.

Earlier, the Director of Strategic Services at NIPC, Mr Abubakar Yarima, who represented the Executive Secretary, Ms Aisha Rimi, commended Katsina State for its proactive engagement, hospitality, and professionalism in hosting the investors. He explained that, out of all the states contacted, Katsina and Jigawa were the first to respond positively, positioning Katsina as a key destination for the delegation.

Speaking on behalf of the investors, Mr Dong Guoping, leader of the COVEC delegation, presented the team’s assessment and investment proposals following their three-day inspection tour of the state. He also facilitated engagements to help the investors understand the regulatory environment while showcasing Katsina’s vast investment opportunities through site visits across the state.

After their evaluation, COVEC and its partners committed to undertaking the following projects in Katsina State: Development of 2,500 hectares at Sabke Dam for maize cultivation for livestock feed; Establishment of a complete fisheries value chain on 380 hectares at Dabirang Dam; Establishment of a leather processing factory; Creation of an agricultural research institute focused on goat and cattle breeding; Partnership with the state government to expand the Goat Breeding Centre at Ladanawa. Establishment of a solar power products assembly plant; Development of an agricultural commodities commercial centre and Partnership with the government to establish the Katsina State Green Economic Zone.

The projects will require approximately 4,000 hectares of land, with an initial investment estimated at $150 million. In his remarks, the Director-General of the Katsina Investment Promotion Agency (KIPA), Ibrahim Tukur Jikamshi, explained that the delegation was taken on extensive site visits across the state. These included agricultural lands, water bodies, dams, and markets in Jibia, Sabke, Daura, Mashii, and Ladanawa, where soils were tested and facilities inspected.

According to him, the visits provided the investors with firsthand knowledge of Katsina’s agricultural and market potential, leading to concrete decisions on areas of immediate investment. Those present at the meeting included the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Abdulkadir Nasir Mamman; Principal Private Secretary, Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji; and other top government officials.