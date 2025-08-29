The Ogun State government has released 130 hectares of land along the Epe/Mojoda expressway, Ijebu Ode to the Federal Government for the proposed Ijebu Ode Port Terminal Project. This follows the request for 130 hectares of land by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, in a letter addressed to Governor Dapo Abiodun dated 26 June, 2025.

According to analysts, the project will boost national trade, economic growth and development; ease the congestion around Lagos port system, increase the national GDP, and strengthen Ogun State industrial hub initiative of the present administration. It will also serve as cargo consolidation and distribution hub for the South-west region, enhance competitiveness and facilitate trade in Ogun State as well as promote serenity by adding aesthetic value to the immediate neighbourhood.

The dry port, which is to be linked to the Lekki Deep Sea Port by a rail system, analysts believe, will further connect the proposed Kajola and Moniya Ibadan Dry Ports and Gateway International (Agro- Cargo) Airport to the same rail network. As the proposed dry port is located within the Economic Development Cluster of Ijebu Ode, it further enhances the competitiveness of the cluster through an effective, efficient logistics and transportation network that will further reduce the cost of production thereby enhancing the attractiveness of the location to industrial investment.

Speaking on the approval, Governor Abiodun affirmed: “The Ijebu-Ode Inland Dry Port and the Gateway International Airport are critical enablers of industrialization and regional competitiveness. Together, they will transform Ogun State into a logistics and economic powerhouse, creating prosperity for our people and opportunities for Nigeria at large.”

With the Kajola Inland Dry Port already secured for the Ogun Central Industrial Cluster and now the Ijebu-Ode Inland Dry Port for the Eastern corridor, Ogun State is strategically balancing industrial growth across its three Senatorial districts, ensuring equity and sustainable development.

In January this year, President Bola Tinubu approved the establishment and development of Inland Dry Ports (IDP) in Ijebu-Ode and Moniya in Ogun State and Oyo State respectively, as part of his administration’s efforts to reduce congestion within seaports in Lagos, eliminate chronic delays and boost the nation’s economy.

Mr Oyetola, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy disclosed this in Abuja, during the 2025 Budget Defence to the Joint Committee of the Senate on Marine Transport and House of Representatives committees on Ports and Harbour, Maritime Safety, Education and Administration, Inland Waterways and Shipping Services. He said that the Inland Dry Ports, when completed, will generate jobs for the teaming youths of Ogun and Oyo states and other States in the south-western part of the country.

On that occasion, Mr Oyetola said the ports are targeted for fast tracked delivery to decongest the Western Port System. Design consultancies for the project, the Minister said, are on-going. The notable deficiencies in the maritime sector such as general infrastructure decay, silted river courses, inadequate fish production, and inadequate river crafts, Oyetola said, require major attention.

The Ministry, he said, is therefore initiating several projects and programmes aimed at addressing these challenges His words: “I feel greatly honoured to address the Joint Committee of the Senate on Marine Transport and House Committees on Ports and Harbour, Marine Safety, Education and Administration: Inland Waterways and Committee on Shipping Services on the occasion of 2025 Budget Defence.

