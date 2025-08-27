Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, today paid a condolence visit to Mantau Village in Malumfashi Local Government Area, where he sympathised with families of victims of the recent bandit attack that claimed innocent lives during prayers. The Governor, who cut short his medical leave abroad to personally console the bereaved families, announced immediate relief of ₦500,000 to each affected household alongside transformational development projects for the community.

“Human life is sacred; it is not a game. We have come to grieve with you, to share in your pain,” Governor Radda said. Addressing the families, he declared that “Whatever you feel, I feel it in my heart. I, too lost a brother to insecurity. That is why I assure you that this administration will continue taking decisive steps to restore peace.”

Governor Radda also directed the Chairman of Malumfashi Local Government to collaborate with traditional rulers in mobilising and training youths for community defense. He assured residents of ongoing efforts to deploy a military battalion in the Malumfashi zone.

Mr Radda further announced ambitious development commitments, including construction of a modern school and hospital, complete mosque renovation, and improved access roads to enable swift security response. “All houses destroyed by these criminals will be renovated by the state government,” Governor Radda assured.

In furtherance to this, Governor Radda issued a stern warning to those exploiting insecurity for political gains: “Security is about saving human lives, not politics. Whoever stands in the way of peace, we will confront them, and in Sha Allah, we will succeed.”

Speaking during the visit, the Galadiman Katsina, Justice Sadiq Abdullahi Mahuta, praised the governor’s courage in fighting insecurity. Similarly, Magajin Garin Karfi, Wa’alamu Garba, expressed profound gratitude for Governor Radda’s decision to abandon medical treatment abroad to comfort his people.

The Governor’s delegation included Senator Muntari Dandutse (Funtua Zone), Hon Aminu Ibrahim (Member, Malumfashi/Kafur Federal Constituency), Special Adviser on Community Watch Corps, Yusuf Ibrahim Safana, the Galadiman Katsina and District Head of Malumfashi, Advisers to the Governor, the Commissioner of Police, the Director-General of DSS, other security chiefs, including the DPO of Malumfashi, district heads, local government chairmen from Funtua Senatorial Zone, and party officials at both state and local levels.