The Ekiti State Government, on Wednesday paid N503 million to 1,050 land owners, whose lands were acquired for the execution of the 132/133 power project in the state.

The government paid the compensation at a ceremony in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The land is covered by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) right-of-way for the 132/133 kV power transmission line in the state.

Speaking at the event, Governor Biodun Oyebanji described the project as a critical national infrastructure that must be undertaken to boost power supply for the overall development of the state.

The governor said the project is owned by the federal government, but facilitated by his administration through consistent interfacing with all relevant agencies, as part of his strategic interventions to ensure that all parts of the state are connected to the national power grid.

He added, “The TCN project is a critical national infrastructure that will significantly improve electricity transmission, not only in Ekiti, but across the region. The economic, industrial and social benefits that will accrue from this project cannot be overstated.

“By ensuring stable and expanded power supply, we are laying a solid foundation for sustainable industrial growth, job creation and improved livelihoods of our citizens.”

He asked the citizens to partner the contractor handling the project.

Mr Oyebanji assured the citizens that no effort would be spared to connect all the towns to the national power grid, for improved economy, trade and commerce, as well as enhanced security, adding that whoever releases their land for such a project will be compensated in commensurate terms.

He asked the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money paid to them as compensation.

“To the beneficiaries, I want you to make judicious use of this compensation. While we can’t replace the sentimental value attached to ancestral land and heritage, we trust that these funds will go a long way in cushioning the impact and helping you to rebuild and reinvest for the future,” he said.

The governor clarified that, though, the first tranche of the payment covers Ijan and Ikere Ekiti, with an assurance that all other communities shall be duly compensated in due course, urging those yet to be captured not to entertain any fear.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Land Matters, James Olaleye, applauded the land owners for releasing their lands willingly to execute the landmark project, saying that with this, they have demonstrated an uncommon sense of patriotism, understanding and love.

Mr Olaleye, a professor, added that the project was intended to propel necessary power infrastructures for rapid industrialisation, economic empowerment and improved standards of living, which will impact and bolster agro-processing plants, livestock production and a more regular supply of power for artisans to operate effectively.

Speaking for the beneficiaries, Bode Ajisefini, promised that they would cooperate with those executing the project to prevent any case of kidnapping, vandalism and disruption that could hinder speedy completion of the project.

Mr Ajisefini appreciated the state government for expeditiously approving the payment, saying this signposted that Oyebanji’s government is deeply concerned about the welfare of the masses.