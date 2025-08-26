The Dangote Cement Plc has marked the International Youth Day at its Obajana plant, Kogi State. Speaking at the event, the Plant Director, Nawabuddin Azad, who was represented by the General Manager, Social Performance, Ademola Adeyemi, said the company’s policy is in alignment with the United Nations’ ideals of empowering the youth to enable them to play significant roles in social and economic development of societies.

Mr Azad, who was speaking on the theme: ‘Local Youth Action on SDG and Beyond’, said the youth have always been in the company’s job creation drives and empowerment programmes.

He noted that, only recently, youths from the company’s host communities were empowered through initiatives in poultry farming, solar entrepreneurship, fashion design, and several other vocational skills.

“At our plant, we believe in shared value where business success goes together with social progress. We are committed to supporting initiatives that empower the youth, uplift communities and promote sustainable practices,” he said.

Addressing staff and guests at the plant, the Chief General Manager and Head of Production, Mr John Gwong, described the youth as the greatest asset of any nation, noting that their creativity, energy, and innovation remain critical for Nigeria’s future.

He stressed that Dangote Cement views the youth not only as future leaders but also as present contributors to the company’s growth.

“At Dangote Cement, we see the youth as the backbone of society. By mentoring them, building their capacity, and exposing them to new technologies, we are preparing a generation that will secure the growth of both our company and our nation,” Mr Gwong said.

On his part, the Head of Human Resources, Azeez Adeniyi, emphasised the importance of instilling discipline, hard work, and integrity in young people.

He noted that the youth population is central to Nigeria’s workforce and that their skills and values directly influence the productivity of industries such as cement manufacturing.

“Our engagement with young employees goes beyond technical training. We prioritise ethics, teamwork, and responsibility, because these are the values that shape strong leaders and professionals. When the youth succeed, companies like Dangote Cement and the entire nation also succeed,” Mr Adeniyi remarked.

Also speaking, Wale Adedeji, Head, Technical, Dangote Academy, urged youths to embrace technology and innovation, stressing that the future belongs to those who are adaptable and forward-thinking.

Mr Adedeji explained that Dangote’s continued investment in young professionals has strengthened its operations and positioned the company as a leader in Africa’s cement industry.

“The world is changing rapidly, and young people must be equipped not only to take jobs but also to create them. The values of curiosity, resilience, and problem-solving are essential for them to remain competitive globally, and these qualities directly translate into the company’s ability to innovate and remain productive,” Mr Adedeji said.

The officials collectively noted that industries, governments, and communities must create platforms that empower young people to maximize their potential. They warned that failing to invest in youth development could worsen unemployment and social vices, threatening national stability.

Stressing its own contributions, Dangote Cement showcased initiatives such as its graduate trainee scheme, internship opportunities, and community empowerment projects, which have empowered hundreds of young people across its host communities and built a pipeline of skilled workers for the company.

According to the management, the youth are not only vital to Nigeria’s future but are already playing an indispensable role in the day-to-day operations of Dangote Cement, bringing innovation, energy, and fresh perspectives to its workforce.

The ceremony concluded with a call on young Nigerians to remain committed to lifelong learning and positive values, while stakeholders were urged to sustain efforts at mentoring, empowering, and involving youths in nation-building.