Recently, some opposition figures in Abia politics accused Governor Alex Otti of not being transparent about his total expenditure on the school project, with figures running into billions of naira being thrown around. Sahara Reporters further amplified this narrative, hoping to stir public outrage.

But guess what? Abians are unmoved. They are solidly behind Alex Otti. Their sentiment is simple: even if he had spent trillions, they are satisfied with the visible transformation his government is delivering. The figures being screamed about pale in comparison to the undeniable progress on ground.

Anyone attempting to instigate Abians against Governor Otti at this time is simply wasting effort. Unless Heaven rules otherwise, the unprecedented goodwill and overwhelming support he enjoys in Abia is unmatched in Nigerian political history. His acceptance and credibility heading into 2027 are nothing short of Guinness World Record material.

Of course, the opposition has its place in democracy, and it is welcome. But it must be understood that opposition in Abia at this time is meant to challenge and bring out the best in Dr Alex Otti, not to attempt a replacement where the people have already spoken loud and clear in his favour.

Governor Alex Otti is irreplaceable in 2027, unless God Himself rules otherwise. And surely, God will not overturn the voice of the people, because indeed, the voice of the people is the voice of God. End of discussion!

Dr Monday O Ubani, SAN