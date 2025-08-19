The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has opened talks with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) over challenges trailing the implementation of its new Unified Customs Management System, popularly called B’Odogwu.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, met with the Executive Secretary of the Shippers’ Council, Akutah Ukeyima, on Monday in Abuja, following complaints by freight forwarders and Licensed Customs Agents of delays and rising demurrage linked to the system’s rollout.

During the meeting, the Shippers’ Council chief relayed industry concerns, citing operational glitches with system integration, documentation bottlenecks and port logistics hurdles.

He warned that if left unchecked, the problems could trigger financial losses and disrupt cargo clearance processes.

Responding, Mr Adeniyi reaffirmed the Customs Service’s commitment to the modernisation programme, stressing that B’Odogwu is central to achieving a transparent, technology-driven, and competitive clearance process.

He assured stakeholders that the challenges were transitional and would be addressed through phased upgrades, continuous stakeholder consultations, and structured system improvements.

“While it is expected that large-scale reforms will face initial teething problems, Customs is putting measures in place to minimise disruptions and shield operators from excessive costs such as demurrage,” Mr Adeniyi said.

Both agencies agreed on the need for sustained dialogue, noting that further engagements with shipping lines and terminal operators will be held to harmonise processes and resolve emerging issues.

B’Odogwu, developed as an indigenous platform, is designed to centralise Customs operations, cut clearance timelines, reduce costs, improve compliance and strengthen government revenue.

Customs has urged industry players to support the initiative and provide constructive feedback that will help build a modern, efficient trade ecosystem.