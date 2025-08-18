The wife of the chairperson of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area, Empress Zikora Ugo-Ferdinand, on Saturday, 9 August, joined other women from across Enugu State for the 2025 August Meeting hosted by the wife of the State Governor, Nkechinyere Mbah, at the Okpara Square, Enugu.

The colourful event, which was flagged off by the governor’s wife, represented by the state’s Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, Ngozi Enih, drew participants from all 17 local government areas of the state, each led by their respective first ladies.

The August meeting, an annual convergence of women to foster unity, culture and community development, saw the great women of Igbo-Eze South, ably led by the wife of the chairperson of the Igbo-Eze South Local Government council, in an amazing participation. They showcased a variety of their rich local delicacies and took part in various activities, including cultural displays, cooking competitions, march-past, and other side attractions.

A major highlight of the day was the presentation of awards to all local government chairpersons by the Enugu State First Lady, as well as cash and material support to widows in recognition of their resilience and contribution to society by the office of the First Lady of Enugu State.

Mrs Ugo-Ferdinand a lawyer, lauded the Enugu State Government for its commitment to sustaining the August meeting tradition, describing it as a veritable platform for women to unite, share ideas and contribute meaningfully to community growth.

According to her, the August meeting is not just a cultural gathering but a movement that reinforces the role of women as custodians of tradition, pillars of the family and drivers of socio-economic development at the grassroots.

She noted that over the years, the annual convergence has served as a springboard for initiatives that touch on women empowerment, education, health awareness and economic self-reliance.

She applauded the vision of the First Lady of Enugu State, Mrs Mbah, for providing an inclusive platform where women from all backgrounds can showcase their heritage, exchange knowledge and receive the needed support to excel in their respective fields.

She also emphasised that the continued promotion of the August meeting will not only preserve cultural values but also strengthen the fabric of rural communities across the state. She reaffirmed her commitment and that of Igbo-Eze South women to key into state and local government programmes that uplift the welfare and socio-economic standing of women and families.