The Katsina State Executive Council has approved a series of strategic projects across the water, infrastructure, and education sectors, reflecting Governor Dikko Umaru Radda’s commitment to sustainable service delivery under the “Building Your Future” development blueprint. The approvals came during the Council’s 11th regular meeting which was chaired by Deputy Governor Faruq Lawal Jobe, with Governor Radda participating virtually to ensure seamless governance.

In a press briefing after the meeting, a team of state officials—led by the Commissioner for Information, Dr Bala Salisu Zango; Commissioner for Works and Housing, Sani Magaji Ingawa; and Special Adviser on Primary and Secondary Education, Nura Saleh Katsayal—outlined the key projects and funding decisions.

Dr Zango announced the approval for the procurement of water treatment chemicals to be deployed across all water facilities in the state. “This is aimed at providing clean, safe, and potable drinking water to residents across Katsina State,” he said adding that “It is a key step towards improving public health and quality of life.”

The Council also approved the completion of the Waqaf Library Complex—initiated during the Shema administration and located adjacent to the Federal College of Education, Katsina—at a cost of ₦362 million. Once completed, the complex will house the Department of Market Development, the SDGs Office, and the Department of Employment Promotion.

“This will create a central, functional workspace for state MDAs, improving efficiency,” the Commissioner added. Special Adviser on Primary and Secondary Education, Nura Saleh Katsayal, announced several education-related approvals. First, the Council endorsed preliminary activities for launching three model schools under the Special Institutions Programme for gifted and talented students.

The programme will clearly outline the state government’s responsibilities, scope of work, and financial estimates, ensuring equal opportunities for talented children from all backgrounds. Second, the Council approved the review and adoption of the National Policy on Non-State Schools—covering private and community schools—to ensure they meet minimum operational standards and continue complementing government efforts in providing quality education.

Lastly, the Council approved a contract worth ₦723,329,293.79 for the construction of external works at the Special Model Secondary School in Radda, paving the way for its full commencement. “These steps are vital to raising educational standards and expanding access for all Katsina children,” Katsayal stated.

All of the approvals from the 11th Executive Council meeting align with the administration’s vision to deliver sustainable infrastructure, improve public services, and invest in the state’s human capital.