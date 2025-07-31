The Jigawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has refuted a report by an online newspaper claiming that Governor Umar Namadi had awarded a contract for the purchase of 12 SUVs and taken delivery of other luxury vehicles parked at the Government House for his official convoy.

In the same vein, the Jigawa Progressives Front (JPF), under the leadership of Umar Haruna Kazaure, “believed that the purveyors of fake news and their merchant…deliberately concocted and spread false information against Governor Namadi.

The report also claimed that Jigawa State generated only N6.9 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the first half of 2025. But in a statement on Thursday, Bashir Kundu, the APC Publicity Secretary, Jigawa State dismissed the report as “false claims and outright ignorance on the part of the informants, with a sinister motive”.

The State APC spokesperson further stated: “Ordinarily, we ought not to have responded to this misleading information if not for the sake of stating the facts and disabusing the minds of some gullible readers who might have misconceived the discredited publication. The publication was meant to distract the ongoing historic developmental projects undertaken by the People’s Governor of Jigawa State, Mallam Umar A. Namadi, FCA.

“We’d like to ask you to consider this report as misleading information made intentionally to deceive good people of the state and outsiders who are perhaps not acquainted with the ongoing transformation the state is witnessing in the last two years of Governor Umar A Namadi, FCA. First, the state generated over N23.8 billion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the previous six months from January to June this year, not N6.9 billion, as claimed by the false report.

“The report deliberately misinformed its readers by reporting in the assumption that visitors’ vehicles parked in the premises of the Government House are newly acquired convoy vehicles for the governor. While it is legal for the governor to acquire convoy vehicles, Governor Namadi is still using old vehicles used by his predecessor.

“The procurement law states how a contract can be awarded, a state being governed by a finance expert cannot award a contract to a cabinet member or any individual entity unqualified by the law.

“Governor Umar Namadi is squarely at home with integrity and trust of his people after initiating remarkable achievements in just two years he assumed office. The governor exemplified a politics of matching words with actions. Before holding political offices, he lived well above board. He never proritise luxury life at the expense of his electorates.

“In the last two years, Governor Umar Namadi tilted Jigawa development prorities towards building educational prospects of the citizens and connected hundreds of rural communities with road networks. The state government has completed all 26 road projects it inherited from the previous administration, some of which were either in early stages or not started at all.

“Governor Namadi’s government initiated 48 road projects covering 976 kilometres, in which 30 of the projects have reached advanced stage of completion. One of the road projects is Sundimina – Birnin Kudu Road, awarded at the cost of N 11.5 billion with a 12-month completion period, but completed in seven months.

“The ongoing Sara – Gantsa Road, 47 Kilometres length at N11 billion and 15 feeder roads at varying 70 – 80 per cent completion stages. Also, township roads at Bulangu and Gandun Sarki as well as Dutse capital road networks at 60 – 70 per cent completion

“While Governor Umar Namadi administration inherited 82 billion liabilities in which the previous administration paid only N32 billion, the present government paid N50 billion. With these development initiatives, the governor is not prioritising luxury cars but rather committed to the state development.”

The statement added that the APC and its support groups would “continue to counter fiction with fact, and we call on the newspaper to pull down the false information portraying the state to the contrary. Failure to do so may not end well, we are all adhering to the law of the land, and individuals and organisations are held accountable for their actions in accordance with the laws.