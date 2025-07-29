In a renewed effort to combat desertification and restore degraded lands in the semi-arid regions, the Jigawa Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (Jigawa ACReSAL) project, in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), has successfully conducted a two-day field-based technical support mission for land restoration in Sabaru Gallu community of Kazaure Local Government Area. The initiative aims to restore 5,000 hectares of degraded land.

The mission began with a courtesy visit to the Emir of Kazaure Najib Hussaini Adamu. The delegation was led by the federal project management Unit of ACReSAL and the FAO. In his remarks, the royal father who was impressed with the initiative, emphasised the need to prioritizes indigenous and drought

resistant tree species and technologies to ensure long-term environmental sustainability and community ownership.

The team proceeded to a practical fieldwork session focused on tree planting and fodder establishment. During the exercise, key community actors including community leaders, women’s groups, religious leaders and community interest groups were actively engaged in hands-on activities with sensitization and awareness campaigns aimed to strengthen climate resilience, improve livelihoods, and foster community ownership of land restoration efforts.

In their separate remarks, the FPMU and the FAO lauded the efforts of the Jigawa ACReSAL for providing the enabling environment necessary for successful implementation of the mission.

Earlier, the Jigawa ACReSAL project coordinator Yahaya Muhammad Uba while commending the FPMU for giving Jigawa the needed support to thrive, the SPC stressed the need for community ownership.

This initiative is part of ACReSAL’s broader commitment to reversing desertification and enhancing food security in Nigeria.