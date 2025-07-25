Aptech, a leading vocational training and education brand in Nigeria, has signed an Articulation Agreement with the International School of Management (ISM), Germany, enabling its Nigerian students from Aptech’s Advanced Diploma in Software Engineering (ADSE) programme to gain direct entry into the final year of ISM’s undergraduate programmes across its campuses in Germany through a Credit Transfer Facility (CTF). With final year in ISM, Nigerian students will be completing 13 additional modules to secure a B.Sc. Information Systems from ISM, Germany.

The agreement was formally signed by Prof Audrey Mehn, Ms Caroline Krabs, Head of International Business, and Ms Liu Yue, Head of Student Intake at ISM, alongside Mr Kallol Mukherjee, Executive Vice President, International Business, Aptech at their HQ campus in Dortmund, Germany. The collaboration marks a significant step forward in bridging skill-based learning with globally recognized academic qualifications and opens up long-awaited avenues in Europe for Aptech students—particularly from Nigeria —who aspire for international education and careers.

A European Gateway to Global Careers

Founded in 1990, ISM is one of Germany’s leading private business schools, with a reputation for academic excellence, industry-aligned programmes, and strong international partnerships. With seven campuses located in key German cities—Dortmund, Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg, Cologne, Stuttgart, and Berlin—the institution offers students a strategic advantage through access to diverse regional economies, internship opportunities, and post-study work options.

Through this articulation agreement, students who complete Aptech’s globally delivered ADSE certificate programmes can get a direct entry into final year of ISM’s undergraduate degree courses through credit transfer facility in areas of Information Systems. Upon graduation, students are entitled for18-month post-study work visa under German policy, allowing them to gain meaningful work experience and even apply for permanent residency, subject to applicable norms.

Key Benefits for Aptech Students Include:

• Dual Qualification – A globally respected degree from ISM in addition to Aptech’s professional certification.

• Industry-Relevant Skills – Hands-on training focused on real-world IT applications and current market needs.

• Cost and Time Efficiency – Access to international education at an affordable cost and time.

• Enhanced Employability – Graduates are well-prepared to pursue diverse employment opportunities across local and international job markets.

Mr Kallol Mukherjee, Executive Vice President, International Business, Aptech, said, “This partnership with ISM, Germany, marks a strategic milestone in Aptech’s mission to make quality global education accessible to all. This collaboration is also significant in the current global context, where students from emerging economies are increasingly turning to Germany as a preferred study destination. With zero or low tuition fees at universities, robust industry-academic linkages, a strong economy, and a growing need for skilled talent, Germany has become a magnet for international students. Aptech Nigerian students pursuing or aspiring to pursue ADSE courses stand to gain through our partnership with ISM.”

Prof Audrey Mehn, Managing Director, International School of Management, echoed this sentiment: “We are delighted to welcome Aptech students into our campuses across Germany. This collaboration brings together two institutions that are deeply committed to academic rigour, industry relevance, and international student success.

“Aptech’s ADSE program equips learners with strong technical and professional skills, making them ideal candidates for our programmes. We look forward to empowering this new generation of talent to thrive in Germany’s vibrant economy and beyond.”

Aptech’s network spans over 200 emerging markets, with a strong presence in Africa, Middle East, and Southeast Asia, among others. Countries such as Nigeriahave witnessed a rising demand for international education pathways. But affordability, visa restrictions, and lack of recognition of prior learning often hinder access.

The ISM agreement directly addresses these barriers by:

➢ Recognising ADSE as prior learning, allowing students to skim through the initial years of undergraduate study,

➢ Reducing the overall cost of international education, and

➢ Offering students a tangible career and immigration pathway in Europe.

Germany’s reputation as a tech and innovation hub is particularly attractive for software and IT students. Its shortage of skilled professionals across sectors, especially in digital technology, makes it the ideal destination for Aptech’s Nigerian students to find both internships and long-term opportunities.

This collaboration is just the beginning. Aptech and ISM are exploring further joint initiatives, with an aim to create a comprehensive, future-ready academic experience that responds to the aspirations of students and the demands of the global job market.

With over three decades of strong experience in training and skilling, Aptech is a pioneer in the education and training business with a significant global presence. Ever since its commencement in 1986 and with a current global presence of over 800 centres, Aptech has effectively ventured into diverse sectors ranging from IT training, media & entertainment, and pre-school segment amongst others.

Aptech has 20 years of glorious presence in Nigeria with over 40 centres across major cities like Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, Kano, Kaduna, Calabar, Uyo, Awka, Ota, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Abeokuta, Alagbole, Owerri, Umuahia and many more.

