The Jigawa State Government is setting its sights on a transformative leap in agricultural productivity, targeting yields of up to 10 tons per hectare through aggressive mechanization and irrigation-based farming.

This was revealed by Governor Umar Namadi during a visit to his office at the Government House, Dutse by a delegation from Al-Yaseen Agricultural Company of Saudi Arabia. Mr Namadi restated Jigawa State’s commitment to revolutionising its agricultural sector.

Welcoming the delegation, the governor said that agriculture remains the backbone of the state’s economy, employing 85–90% of its people and contributing 46% to the GDP.

“We have the land; we have all the available resources that are needed for farming in Jigawa State. And with your expertise in irrigation, I am sure if we work together, we can achieve our goals,” he said.

The governor outlined key steps the state has already taken toward mechanised farming—including irrigation expansion, improved seed distribution, agronomic training, and a growing network of over 1,700 extension workers.

“So far so good, we are able to improve our yields in many crops, but we still have a long way to go. We have moved from the initial 2.5 tons per hectare to almost 4.5 tons per hectare. And we believe we can make it 8 or 10 tons per hectare.”

“We have shallow water tables—even in desert parts of the state, water is accessible at just 70–80 meters.”

Governor Namadi also said his government is currently revamping 10 strategic dams across the state and unlocking thousands of hectares of cultivable land.

“I am sure you have explored the Hadejia valley; there are still over 18,000 hectares of land that have not been tapped.”

Speaking earlier, the delegation’s team leader, Dr Shu’aibu Abubakar commended the state’s proactive efforts in agriculture, describing them as unmatched in Nigeria.

“We have witnessed unprecedented efforts by the Jigawa State Government in promoting technology-driven agriculture—efforts we have not seen replicated in any other state in Nigeria,” he remarked.

“During our field visits, we observed the remarkable dedication of farmers across the state. We engaged with them directly, and they spoke highly of the government’s support—highlighting how it has enabled them to pursue and achieve their agricultural goals through timely facilitation and comprehensive assistance,” he stated.

Dr Abubakar further assured the governor of Al-Yaseen’s readiness to support Jigawa’s mechanisation drive and help realize its agricultural transformation ambition.