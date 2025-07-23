One of Nigeria’s foremost pharmacists and a pioneer of pharmaceutical journalism, Ifeanyi Atueyi, is dead.

He died on 15 July at the age of 85, the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy announced in a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

The statement, dated 21 July, was signed by Lere Baale, President of the Nigerian Academy of Pharmacy, and Lekan Asuni, Secretary-General. Both are professors and members of the Academy’s National Executive Committee.

Describing the late pharmacist as a “beacon of professional integrity,” the Academy said Mr Atueyi’s passing marked the end of an era in Nigeria’s healthcare and pharmaceutical sector.

“At a time when the pharmacy profession lacked visibility and professional media engagement, he boldly pioneered a platform that illuminated the profession and connected stakeholders. He chronicled its growth with unwavering consistency and excellence.

“For over four decades, Pharmanews became more than a publication; it became a movement—a mirror reflecting the aspirations, challenges, and triumphs of pharmacists, healthcare workers, and policymakers. At its helm was a man whose pen was dipped in wisdom, whose heart burned with purpose, and whose life exemplified the synergy of professionalism and divine calling,” the statement added.

Who was Ifeanyi Atueyi?

Born on 1 October 1939, Mr Atueyi was the founder and publisher of Pharmanews, Nigeria’s foremost pharmaceutical and health journal, launched in 1979.

Mr Atueyi was a passionate health communicator and Christian leader widely admired for integrating faith and professionalism in his career.

He was a Fellow of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (FPSN), the Nigerian Academy of Pharmacy (FNAPharm), and the West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacists (FPCPharm).

A former lecturer and lifelong mentor, Mr Atueyi used his platform to inspire excellence, ethical practice, and spiritual leadership.

He authored several books that blended professional knowledge with Christian insight. A Knight of the Order of Saint Christopher (KSC), he often viewed professional spaces as opportunities for ministry.

“He lived what he preached—discipline, prayer, simplicity, and purpose,” the Academy said.

Mr Atueyi also institutionalised the tradition of honouring pharmacy elders, documenting their contributions through interviews, tributes, and essays. His efforts helped preserve the profession’s heritage while inspiring future generations.

He was a committed patron of the Pharmaceutical Association of Nigeria Students (PANS) and mentored several generations of young pharmacists, encouraging them to pursue their careers with humility, vision, and faith.

Lasting legacy

Despite his age, Mr Atueyi remained active until his final days—writing, mentoring, attending conferences, and interacting with young professionals both online and in person.

He received numerous national and international awards for his outstanding contributions to pharmacy, journalism, ethics, and nation-building.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Atueyi, five children, and twelve grandchildren.

“Sir Atueyi has gone home to rest, but he has left footprints in print and hearts,” the Academy said. “His legacy is engraved in our institutions, ethics, standards, and spirits.”

The statement concluded with a prayer for his peaceful repose and a call on young professionals to be inspired by the values he lived.

“Adieu, Pharm. (Sir) Ifeanyi Atueyi. The pharmacy profession rises in your honour. Nigeria salutes your legacy. Heaven receives a faithful servant.”