Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has charged judges in the state to prioritise the quick dispensation of justice to the people.

On Wednesday, the governor presided over the swearing in of newly appointed high court judges and Shari’ah Court of Appeal kadis at the grand chamber, Government House, Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the state Chief Judge administered the oath of office and allegiance to three high court judges and three court of appeal judges.

The statement added that the appointed high court judges are Garba Sirajo, Bashir Rabi, and Abdullahi Nasir, while the appointed Kadis are Ibrahim Jibril, Muhammad Sanusi Magami, and Sha’aban Mansir.

In his remark at the ceremony, Mr Lawal noted that the judges were appointed after due consideration and approval of the National Judicial Council.

“Let me first congratulate you on your well-deserved appointments. Your appointments reflect the confidence that the judicial system has reposed in you. Therefore, I call on you to justify this confidence by demonstrating high professionalism, honesty, integrity, and impartiality in your duties.

“I wish to recognise the efforts and commitment of the Honorable Chief Judge and Chairman, Zamfara State Judicial Service Commission, Hon. Justice Kulu Aliyu OFR, and indeed her entire team, for a job well done, as all the nominees forwarded to the National Judicial Council were accepted and appointed.

“It is a fact that a significant building block of a just, equitable, and fair society is the dispassionate, unbiased, and timely dispensation of justice. This statement rings most especially true for our administration, as we strive to shift the paradigm, rescue Zamfara state, and rebuild our community with every citizen playing a role and being held accountable.

“This is a crucial time for the State Judiciary to support the current administration’s efforts to enhance citizens’ well-being. Ongoing collaboration between the Executive and the Judiciary is essential to achieving our goals. I assure you of my continued support, and my administration will provide the necessary benefits, allowances, and a suitable working environment to help you perform at your best.”

Governor Lawal further emphasised that the judges’ appointment consolidates their valued experience in service for the benefit of society.

“It’s not a heavy responsibility, but with Allah’s help, you will do the right thing. Prioritize swift justice to rebuild society and restore trust in governance. The administration has invested in security, infrastructure, health, education, and human capital over the past two years despite regional security challenges.

“We increased the minimum wage from N7,000 to N70,000, provided Ramadan and Sallah bonuses, introduced a 13th-month productivity allowance, and cleared 13 years of unpaid gratuities from 2011 to 2023. We are dedicated to sustainable development in Zamfara State.”

