Ahead of the arrival and subsequent burial of the remains of late President Muhammadu Buhari scheduled for Tuesday, Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, on Monday paid condolence visits to the Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk Umar and the family of late Buhari, to offer heartfelt sympathies.

During his visit to the palace, Governor Radda conveyed the condolences of the government and people of Katsina State to the Emir and the entire Daura Emirate over the passing of the respected elder statesmen. Following the palace visit, the Governor also visited the personal residence of the late President Buhari in Daura, where he met with family members and close associates.

BMr Radda also inspected the residence and supervised the ongoing preparations, ensuring that arrangements are in order for the funeral once the remains arrive in Katsina, Tuesday. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to giving the former president a befitting and dignified farewell, in honour of his legacy and decades of service to the nation.

The governor was accompanied by the Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Faruq Lawal Jobe; former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai; former Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Alhaji Musa Haro, District Head of Dumurkul; as well as other top government officials and close relatives of the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

