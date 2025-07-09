Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has offered a frank and reflective take on Nigeria’s economic situation while highlighting practical steps his administration is taking to reduce hardship, boost employment, and reform healthcare.

Speaking during a live appearance on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television breakfast show, yesterday, Governor Radda admitted that the economic pain many Nigerians feel today is genuine but not unprecedented. He reminded viewers that economic frustrations have existed across various administrations from Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan to the Shehu Shagari era and even under military rule.

“Nobody should deny there is hardship in Nigeria. But the question we should ask ourselves is: what are we doing to fix it?” the Governor said. “In Katsina, we are not waiting for miracles. We’re acting—especially in agriculture, where 90% of our people depend on farming.”

Governor Radda highlighted his administration’s wide reaching interventions in agriculture as a path to food security and economic recovery. “We’re subsidizing inputs, offering access to tractors, and scaling up extension services,” he explained. “Our goal is simple: if the average man can feed his family, his burden is reduced, and he can focus on building his livelihood.”

He also spoke about Katsina’s major youth training initiative, which equips young people including graduates with modern agricultural skills. “We are training them for six months. When they finish, we give them land, startup capital, and support. They don’t just become farmers they become employers,” he said.

Addressing growing political commentary around a new coalition forming in Nigeria, Governor Radda urged Nigerians to be wary of recycled narratives. “Who are these people in the coalition? What exactly is new about them?” he asked. “If they want to return fuel subsidy, they should say how they’ll fund it. Where will the money come from?”

He added, “We must stop deceiving Nigerians. Most of those shouting now were in power before. If they have new ideas, let them show it. But as politicians, we must first clean ourselves up only then can we move this country forward.”

Governor Radda also touched on his administration’s ongoing health sector reforms. Responding to a question about staffing of health centers, he said infrastructure is being matched with human capacity development. “We are training personnel to operate new equipment and provide modern services. We opened a recruitment portal for doctors in the state, and it’s still active.”

He went on to explain that Katsina has already recruited a number of doctors, and sent 40 students to Egypt to study medicine each tied to serve their local governments upon return. “We’re making plans to recruit over 7,000 health workers across the state, and by God’s grace, we hope to engage an additional 3,000,” he announced

As the interview drew to a close, Governor Radda extended an open invitation to the media and the public: “When you have time, please come to Katsina and see what we are doing. Don’t take our word for it come and see for yourself.”

