The PalmPay Premium account is indeed emerging as a powerhouse of innovation in Nigeria’s digital finance landscape, as users enjoy enhanced financial control and a superior banking experience.

This account is exclusively available to PalmPay users who maintain a monthly transaction volume of ₦500,000 and a daily account balance of ₦20,000. The Premium Account is tailored for individuals seeking more value from their everyday financial activities.

The Premium account has its own customised Premium Debit Card that is more than just a sleek black status symbol; the card delivers a dynamic blend of lifestyle and financial empowerment benefits. From cashback rewards and free monthly data to priority customer support and transfer safeguards, the Premium Account is designed to meet the evolving needs of the modern digital user.

Cashback on Everyday Essentials

PalmPay Premium users enjoy up to 3% cashback when they buy airtime, data, electricity and cable TV subscriptions on the app. The cashback feature ensures that users get more value with every tap, swipe, or click.

1GB Monthly Free Data

In addition to the numerous cashbacks, users also receive 1GB of free data every month, redeemable on any mobile network through the PalmPay app. This allows users to stay connected at no extra cost and is a testament to PalmPay’s integration of financial services with digital lifestyle needs.

Daily Trial Cash and Passive Earnings

Premium users are also rewarded with ₦500 in trial cash every day they log into the app, automatically deposited into their PalmPay CashBox. While the principal remains non-withdrawable, the interest it generates over five days is spendable.

Priority Customer Support

To further elevate the user experience, PalmPay Premium customers receive VIP-level customer support, ensuring faster, more personalized service when assistance is needed. This streamlined support system reflects PalmPay’s commitment to prioritizing user convenience through responsive service innovation.

Fast Transfer Safeguards

Acknowledging occasional delays in digital transfers, the PalmPay Premium Card includes access to the Fast Transfer Safeguard feature. If a user’s transfer is delayed for more than two hours, they can request urgent backup funds via the app, ensuring uninterrupted access to their money.

Higher Interest on Savings

Premium Users enjoy an exclusive wealth product with a 36% annualised return. Also, SmartEarn savers enjoy three free purchases and a significant discount compared to the original 1% processing fee.

Access to Premium Living

Accessing these exclusive features is both simple and attainable. Users who maintain a ₦500,000 monthly transaction volume and a ₦20,000 daily balance qualify for the Premium Card and its full suite of benefits. To start enjoying these benefits, begin your PalmPay Premium journey today.

