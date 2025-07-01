The Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Faruk Lawal Jobe, attended the funeral prayer of the late Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata in the Holy City of Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

The Janazah prayer was held Tuesday after Maghrib and was attended by close family members, friends, and prominent Nigerians, including, Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Jigawa state governor Umar Namadi, busines mogul Aliko Dangote, Emir of Kano, His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II, and a ranking member of the House of Represenatives Alhassan Ado Doguwa, amongst several other notable personalities.

Mr Jobe was at the funeral to represent the Government and people of Katsina State. He offered prayers for the soul of the late elder statesman and extended condolences to the family and all those he left behind.

Speaking after the prayer, the Deputy Governor said Mr Dantata lived a simple and impactful life. He described him as a man known for generosity, faith, and wisdom. He prayed for Allah’s mercy on his soul.

He also delivered the condolence message of the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, who joined in mourning the great loss to the North and to Nigeria.

The Deputy Governor said the legacy of the late Mr Dantata would remain in the hearts of many, especially due to his contributions to business and humanity.

