Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi has commissioned and received a primary healthcare hospital constructed and donated to the state government by a lawmaker. According to the donor, the facility was built and equipped at an estimated cost of N200 million.

The health facility was constructed, equipped and donated to the Jigawa government at Yayari ward in the ancient city of Hadejia by the senator representing Jigawa Northeast senatorial district, Abdulhamid Ahmed Malammadori. Governor Namadi commended the senator for the gesture and service to humanity.

Governor Namadi said at the commissioning ceremony that “this solid work is of standard and can march even those at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. This is well commendable being the first of its kind by a Distinguished Senator”.

Mr Namadi noted that the senator’s efforts came at a right time when the state government is constructing one primary healthcare clinic at each of the 281 political wards, “so far we achieved about 70 percent. The Senator has done for us here and we are calling other federal law makers to emulate him.

He stated further, “Distinguished senator, this your effort and many other development projects and programmes, is a clear testimony of your concern and commitment to improve the living standard of your people in your constituency. This is a unique job which has made you unique in the society”.

While handing over the primary healthcare clinic, Senator Malammadori said “Your Excellency, I’m presenting this primary healthcare clinic to you and the state government in line with our determination to complement the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and your efforts in providing effective healthcare services to the people in the state”.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

READ ALSO: Jigawa APC denies rift between Gov Namadi and Defence Minister

According to him “This is not a federal government project. It is a project I personally initiated and fully implemented considering the urgent and dire needs of institution in the area”

“This is not a constituency project, I decided to execute the project personally considering the needs of the health institution that would provide primary healthcare services in Yayari political ward and its environs”.

Senator Malammadori maintained that he built and donated the facility with good intention in service of humanity as Allah in His mercy has given him an opportunity to do so.

He added that “the people are in dire need of such facilities hence he provided the facility because “our responsibility is to serve the people and we will continue to do our best”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

