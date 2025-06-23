Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, was welcomed by an enthusiastic and massive crowd on Sunday during his visit to Hadejia Local Government Area as part of the Gwamnati da Jama’a (Citizens’ Engagement) programme. Residents lined the main streets to extend a warm welcome, creating an atmosphere of celebration and solidarity.

The governor began his visit with a courtesy call at the Emir of Hadejia’s Palace, where a special durbar was organised in his honour. The Gwamnati da Jama’a initiative, introduced earlier this year by the Jigawa State Government, aims to enhance transparency, accountability, and dialogue between the government and the citizens it serves. At each local government area visited, senior officials present updates on the achievements of their respective ministries and departments.

In his remarks, Governor Namadi expressed deep appreciation to the people of Hadejia for their overwhelming support, describing the reception as extraordinary.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the Hadejia Emirate for this great honour. Your Royal Highness, since the moment we entered Hadejia, it took nearly one and a half hours to reach the palace due to the sheer number of people who came out to welcome us,” he said.

“Today, I have been shown that I am indeed in the Hadejia Emirate. I am truly grateful. May God preserve our bonds.”

The governor outlined several key development projects currently underway in Hadejia, including:

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

*The construction of a permanent site for the School of Nursing in Hadejia

*Completion of the Hadejia Specialist Hospital

*A major water project aimed at improving access to clean water

*Multiple road construction projects across the local government area

*The employment of 265 youths in various sectors

Governor Namadi reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to addressing the community’s needs as documented and presented by local leaders during the event. He emphasised that the purpose of the engagement programme is to maintain communication with the people who elected the government and to provide them with updates on the administration’s achievements over the past two years.

“The aim of this initiative is to return to our people—those who entrusted us with their votes—to inform them of what we have achieved through God’s grace over the past two years,” he stated.

“During the campaign, we made several promises. It is only fitting that we now return to inform the people which of those promises have been fulfilled and which ones are in the pipeline.”

He also noted the importance of connecting directly with citizens to strengthen community ties.

“This initiative allows us to engage with our people across the state, to interact and foster stronger relationships. We are grateful for the warm acceptance we have received in every local government visited so far.”

At the Emir’s Palace, the Emir of Hadejia, His Royal Highness Adamu Abubakar Maje, commended Governor Namadi’s leadership and dedication to public service.

“Your Excellency, it is your actions that speak clearly. It is your deeds that people praise. Your efforts bring joy to the people,” the Emir said.

“As you have witnessed, the people have confirmed your dedication to development. Hadejia remains a place of peace and tranquillity, thanks to effective governance.”

A key highlight of the event was the formal presentation of a comprehensive document outlining the collective needs of Hadejia Local Government Area, compiled by community leaders. In appreciation of the governor’s commitment to development, various societal groups presented him with symbolic gifts.

During the visit, Governor Namadi also commissioned two significant projects:

The Danmodi Special School for the Talented, built by the Chairman of Hadejia Local Government and a Primary Healthcare Centre, established by the Senator representing Jigawa Northeast Constituency. These projects are part of the broader commitment to improving educational and healthcare services across the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

