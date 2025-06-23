In a bold move to deepen emotional resonance, celebrate successes, and meet evolving consumer tastes, Nigeria’s foremost luxury retailer, Polo Luxury, has unveiled a captivating second television commercial (TVC) titled ‘Reward of Success’.

Anchored in the belief that luxury is not frivolous but earned, the new TVC is a celebration of ambition, perseverance, and achievement.

The second ‘Reward of Success‘ invites viewers into a world where hard work meets well-deserved indulgence and the acquisition of luxury is not just a symbol, but a story of achievement.

Shot with cinematic brilliance by one of Lagos‘ foremost filmmakers, Daniel Obasi, the commercial captures key moments in the lives of driven individuals who have pursued excellence and now choose to mark their milestones with timeless pieces from Polo Luxury.

From private boardrooms to quiet personal victories, the TVC positions Polo luxury’s offerings, ranging from Swiss timepieces to exquisite accessories, as more than possessions; they are emotional tokens of one’s journey and success.

“At Polo, we believe luxury should reflect achievement. This campaign is about honouring the success stories that often go untold and a reminder that hard work deserves recognitionand reward,” said Jennifer Obayuwana, Executive Director, Polo Luxury Group

The TV commercial opens with a solitary figure – an older man, poised, contemplative – scanning the horizon through binoculars. His gaze is steady, seasoned, searching not for more, but for meaning. The next frames offer a glimpse into what he’s built. This is no ordinary life – it is the life of someone who has turned vision into reality.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

For over 35 years, Polo Luxury has curated an unrivalled collection of the world’s most prestigious luxury brands, including Rolex, Cartier, Piaget, IWC, Chopard, Messika, Pasquale Bruni, Roberto Coin, and Montblanc. With this groundbreaking TVC, Polo is reinforcing its place as Nigeria’s leading luxury retailer that is conversant with the evolving tastes of modern, aspirational consumers who believe in earning and enjoying the finer things in life.

Whether it’s the celebration of a professional milestone or a personal achievement, Polo Luxury remains the ultimate destination for individuals who believe success should be seen, felt, and worn as a mark of reward for their hustle.

About Polo Luxury

Polo Luxury is Nigeria’s foremost luxury retail brand and official retailer of the world’s most prestigious timepieces, fine jewelry, and lifestyle accessories for over three decades. As the exclusive partner to globally celebrated brands such as Rolex, Cartier, Piaget, IWC, Montblanc, and Swarovski, Polo is trusted by discerning clientele for its unrivalled authenticity, craftsmanship, and service excellence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

