Heirs Technologies, a leading player in Africa’s digital transformation journey, has taken another major step toward developing the continent’s next generation of tech innovators. The company is executing this vision through its dedicated training academy, i-Academy, an in-house talent development platform designed to skill and certify young African professionals.

As part of the academy’s Supplementary Technical Engineering Programme (STEP), trainees recently visited the renowned Cisco Edge Centre to gain firsthand exposure to cutting-edge cloud networking technologies and professional expertise.

The 2025 Cloud and Security Cohort commenced in April with the onboarding of 100 aspiring engineers, carefully selected from over 3,600 applicants across Nigeria. The programme integrates global best practices from CompTIA, a recognised international partner, mentoring and coaching from expert instructors and exposure to industry leaders, leads to internationally recognised certificate of participation, positioning trainees to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

During the Cisco Edge Centre visit, trainees were exposed to Meraki, Cisco’s cloud-based networking solution, renowned for its AI-driven capabilities that allow engineers to rapidly detect, diagnose, and resolve network issues. They also explored real-world cybersecurity applications and gained insights into how Meraki is used by 75% of Fortune 500 companies, showcasing its impact on global enterprise infrastructure. But the highlight of the day was more than the tech.

Trainees were inspired by a dynamic mentorship session with Chukwudi Theodore, a seasoned network engineer, who shared his personal journey from his early days of learning to becoming a leader in the field. His message was clear and impactful: be proactive, stay committed, maintain discipline, and always push yourself beyond the ordinary.

“At Heirs Technologies, we’re not just solving today’s tech problems, we’re shaping tomorrow’s talent,” said Ivy Ikpeme-Mbakwem, VP, i-Academy, Heirs Technologies. “Visits like this form a crucial part of our mission to give African youth meaningful exposure, practical skills, and access to mentors who can guide them into global tech leadership.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

This initiative is part of a broader commitment by the Heirs Holdings Group, under the leadership of Tony O Elumelu, to unlock Africa’s potential through youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, and digital innovation.

With the STEP programme, Heirs Technologies is positioning itself not only as a technology leader but also as a talent accelerator, offering structured learning, hands-on engagements, and real-industry experiences that prepare young Africans for success in a digital world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

