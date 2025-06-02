Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has extended his condolences to the Government and people of Kano State over the tragic accident that claimed the lives of 22 athletes, coaches, and officials from the State, who were returning from the National Sports Festival in Ogun State. The governor said he, together with the government and the people of Jigawa State were deeply saddened by the painful incident.
A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Hamisu Gumel conveying Mr Namadi’s message further stressed: “This heartbreaking incident, which occurred on the Chiromawa Bridge along the Kano-Zaria expressway on Saturday, May 31, 2025, has left our hearts heavy with grief.
“These were young, talented, and dedicated individuals who represented the very best of youth, sportsmanship, and service to their state and the nation at large.
“Governor Malam Umar Namadi extends his deepest condolences to His Excellency, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Government of Kano State, the bereaved families, and the entire sports community across Nigeria.
“The governor shares in the pain and sorrow of this moment and prays for the repose of the souls of the departed and the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries in the accident.
“At this difficult time, Jigawa State stands in solidarity with the people of Kano State.
“May Allah (SWT) grant the deceased Aljannatul Firdaus, comfort the grieving families, and avert such tragedies in the future.”
