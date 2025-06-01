The Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board (JSPWB), has secured tents for its Pilgrims at Mina for the completion of final Hajj rituals in Saudi Arabia.
Over 900 pilgrims from the state had earlier completed their Umrah pilgrimage in Makkah, marking a significant achievement in the 2025 sacred journey.
The pilgrims, after visiting the second holiest Mosque of Prophet Muhammad in Madinah, moved and performed the Umrah in the holiest Mosque in Mecca, now preparing for the main Hajj rituals.
The final Hajj rituals is almost completed in the tent city of Mina where the pilgrims stay for three days between the 8th to the 12th of Dhul-Hijjah.
|
Mina serves as the location for two fundamental Hajj rituals which include Ramy al-Jamarat (stoning of the devil) and Yawm al-Nahr (Day of Sacrifice).
Officials of the state’s Pilgrims Welfare Board under the leadership of Ahmed Umar Labbo, visited Mina and inspected the tents secured for the Jigawa pilgrims.
The pilgrims board comfirmed that each of the 930 pilgrims from the state has a bed space in a tent separated for male and female pilgrims with three square meals to be served to the pilgrims during the three-day stay in Mina.
The state’s Amirul Hajj and Emir of Kazaure, Najib Hussaini Adamu, in a parley with the pilgrims on Saturday appealed to them to be patient and be of good hygiene and character during their stay in Mina.
The amirul hajj also cautioned the state pilgrims to drink water more frequently to aviod dehydration to remain healthy while performing the Hajj rituals in Mina.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999