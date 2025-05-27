Infinix Nigeria has been named “User-Friendly Smartphone Brand of the Year” at the prestigious 16th Africa Beacon of ICT (BoICT) Awards, held in Lagos on 24 May, 2025. The award celebrates Infinix’s standout approach to innovation, intuitive design, and accessible pricing that resonates with Africa’s growing youth market. This recognition reflects Infinix’s continued commitment to innovation, performance, and excellent product design, all offered at competitive prices that meet the evolving needs of today’s users.

Speaking on the recognition, Yemisi Ode, Marketing Communications & PR Manager, Infinix Nigeria, highlighted that, “this award reaffirms our mission to empower today’s youth with devices that blend cutting-edge innovation and everyday usability. Our devices are designed to elevate the lifestyle and creativity of our users’’.

This award follows the successful launch of the Infinix NOTE 50 Series, a lineup that redefines mid-range smartphones by integrating flagship-level design and intelligent features. With its combination of premium materials like the ArmorAlloy™ metal frame, and cutting-edge One-Tap AI functionalities, the NOTE 50 Series exemplifies Infinix’s commitment to delivering high-performance, user-centric smartphones that cater to the evolving needs of today’s consumers, a core value echoed in this BoICT recognition.

The BoICT Awards, organized by Communications Week Media Limited, celebrates the contribution of leading individuals and organisations in technology driving digital transformation and excellence in Africa’s ICT ecosystem. According to Ken Nwogbo, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Communications Week, the awards are designed not only to recognize achievements but also to encourage ongoing innovation in the industry.

Infinix has consistently delivered cutting-edge smart devices that combine style with next-level technology. This recent win is a testament to its reputation as a brand that continues to push the boundaries of what mid-range smartphones can deliver. Guided by its brand essence “The Future Is Now” Infinix continues to empower its users to lead intelligent, connected lives.

For more inquiries, you can follow Infinix on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X. For more detailsabout Infinix, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

