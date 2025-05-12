Over the years, with the influx of payment gateways, receiving money in Nigeria online has become really easier, most especially for those running small businesses, buying and selling products on Instagram, freelancing, etc.

A payment gateway in Nigeria, is a very simple tool that you can use to access payment online. It could be used through bank card transfers or even USSD codes.

All these you can do with a payment gateway without really getting stressed. Throughout this blog post, we will try our best to make sure that we break down some of the very most popular payment gateways currently operating in Nigeria.

If you’re in the finance and business niche in Nigeria then you should check Value Hubspot for expert insights

So, if you are new to online payments, we will explain what each of these gateway payments do, how they work, and why people enjoy making use of them.

Payment Gateway in Nigeria: 20 Trusted Platforms

Here In this section most of Nigeria’s biggest fintech companies are playing huge roles in ensuring smooth payments for people so stick around and discover 20 trusted payment gateways in Nigeria. Perfect for small businesses, freelancers, and online stores to receive money fast and securely.

1. Paystack

Paystack is one of the most trusted payment gateways in Nigeria and is also widely used by a huge majority of Nigerians online. Most people love this payment gateway because it is very easy and simple to use. It’s also fast, and if you’re a beginner, you will find the interface very easy to navigate.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

A lot of Nigerian businesses, especially small businesses that are based online, often make use of this payment gateway to receive payments from their customers. With Paystack, you can easily save money through bank transfers, debit cards, USSD, and mobile money. Signing up on this platform is quite easy and simple. All you need to do is to create an account with them.

You will have access to your dashboard, where you can easily manage your payments. There’s absolutely no need for a website if you want to start this because you will be allowed to create payment links that you can easily share on your social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, or email. When someone clicks on these links, they can pay you directly.

One reason why most people love Paystack very much is the fact that they are very fast in crediting your account. Most of their payouts are being done the next day.

Also, they have a very good customer support system that is always responsive, should you have challenges. They don’t charge much either as fees. If you are making a transaction with your local card, you will be charged 1.5%, while international transactions with international cards will cost you 3.9%.

If you’re starting an online business, or maybe you are beginning your freelancing journey, we highly recommend that you make use of Paystack. This is because it works really well with many platforms, and it is pretty easy to set up, even if you don’t have any technical knowledge.

2. PayU

PayU is another global payment gateway that is currently operating in Nigeria. Most businesses that want to receive money online from customers within and outside the country make use of this payment gateway.

Although larger companies mostly use it, there are also lots of small businesses that make use of it for their business setup.

PayU’s reach is very much global. They have a significant presence in different parts of the world, so it becomes really easier for Nigerian business owners to accept payments in multiple currencies.

Here in Nigeria, PayU also works really well with our local banks. You can easily make payments through your cards and bank accounts.

In order to be able to make use of PayU, you will first need to register and also submit some documents that contain information about your business.

If you get approved, you will have access to a payment portal that you can easily link to your website. On the other hand, if it happens that you don’t really have a website, the integration will somehow get complex. However, their support system will lend you a helping hand.

The size of your business, as well as the type of your transactions, will play a huge role in PayU’s fees. So, we advise you to try contacting them directly. The assurance we’re giving is that once you are able to get everything correctly set up, the system is always reliable and your business won’t face many challenges.

If you are a beginner with growth plans and your target audience is international customers, quite frankly, you need to consider PayU.

Although you might have to do a more complex setup than Paystack, your business is likely to receive more support, especially when you are dealing with foreign clients.

3. Monnify

Built by TeamApt, a local fintech company, the Nigerian-focused payment gateway has been making serious waves in recent times. This gateway is built to help businesses to be able to accept payments easily, especially through bank transfers, which we know is more preferred by most Nigerian customers.

Once you have Monnify, it becomes very easy for you to receive payments through card, bank transfers, and USSD. One main reason why most Nigerians love this gateway payment is the fact that it gives each customer a unique bank account for them to pay into.

With this, it becomes very much easier to track payments and errors are greatly reduced.

For example, if someone happens to send money to that special account, Monnify already knows who the sender is, and it becomes very easy for them to match it to the correct order.

It is very easy to set up a Monnify account. After completing your registration, you’ll get approval, then access to your dashboard will be given to you. There, you can monitor all your transactions. If you have a website, there are tools provided by Monnify that allow you to add a payment option to it. You can also be able to generate payment links if you don’t already have the site.

Their pricing is not expensive, either. If you are doing local transactions, you will be charged around 1.5%, and they don’t charge for failed transactions. Also, money usually gets to your bank account the next day.

Monnify is very good for Nigerians operating a small business, online vendors, and service providers. If your customers prefer bank transfers over card payments, then Monnify is the best for you. The fact that it is developed by a Nigerian means they understand our local market perfectly.

4. VoguePay

Another Nigerian payment gateway that helps businesses accept payments online is VoguePay. This platform is probably one of the oldest in the country. They support both local and international businesses.

With VoguePay, you can easily receive money through cards, bank transfers, and even Bitcoin for international users. Once you are able to sign up, you will be shown a dashboard where you can easily view your transactions and manage your funds.

Unlike many payment gateways, you don’t really need a website to start with. This is because, with VoguePay, you can easily create payment buttons or links that can be shared anywhere online.

There’s not much complication with the sign-up process. It’s quite easy, and they offer you both business and personal accounts.

If you are a beginner, the personal account is a good starting point for you, especially if you are receiving small payments or if you are still testing out online selling. As time goes on, you can upgrade as your business continues to grow.

When compared to other payment gateways, VoguePay fees are more competitive. Their local card payments can charge you around 1.5%, while international payments are a bit higher depending on the currency and payment method.

Your money is usually being paid to your account within 24 to 48 hours.

If you want a payment gateway with noticeable flexibility, we highly recommend VoguePay. They’re very good for small businesses, social media sellers, as well as freelancers. With VoguePay, you can easily receive money online without having to make too much technical setup.

5. PayPal

PayPal is one of the most popular payment platforms in the world. While it is very global, it can also be used in Nigeria. The only issue is that it comes with some notable limitations.

Although it is very much possible for you to send in Nigeria using PayPal, however, it isn’t easy to receive money with PayPal in Nigeria.

To receive money in Nigeria is only possible if the account is a business account that is set up in a PayPal-supported country.

However, some Nigerian business owners and freelancers have somehow worked around this to accept payments through PayPal here in Nigeria.

For example, some people decide to register a PayPal business account in countries like the US and UK. They make use of legitimate foreign business details, then they link it to a dollar account here in Nigeria.

Although it is not a beginner-level setup, trust me, once it works, PayPal makes it very easy for you to receive money from all over the world.

PayPal is very popular for all payments that revolve around various digital products, freelancing, and global e-commerce. A lot of international customers are more comfortable with PayPal because it is very secure and also well-known. PayPal supports card payments, PayPal-to-PayPal transfers, and even recurring payments.

One serious disadvantage is the fact that their fees are a bit on the high side. This is because PayPal can charge you between 4% to around 6% for every transaction depending on the currency you are transacting and the country.

Another issue for PayPal users in Nigeria is that getting the money from your PayPal account into your Nigeria account may require you to involve third-party services or even foreign bank links.

If you are targeting international clients and you are ready to go through the extra setup, we highly recommend PayPal as it is very secure. But if it is for local use within Nigeria, it isn’t a beginner-friendly option.

6. CashEnvoy

CashEnvoy is also one of the earliest payment platforms in Nigeria. You can use it to receive money for your businesses. It is also very secure and simple to make use of. Even though it is not as popular as Paystack or Flutterwave, a lot of people still make good use of it here in Nigeria, especially for local transactions.

With CashEnvoy, it is now much easier for you to receive payments through debit cards, bank accounts, and mobile money. All you need to do is create an account; then, you can set up a payment page or even integrate it with your website if you have one already.

They also come with donation buttons, so if you are running an NGO or you plan on raising money online, this feature will be particularly useful to you.

The platform is being regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), so you shouldn’t be bothered about the safety of your money. Another very nice feature of CashEnvoy is the fact that you will be allowed to make payments to others. If you prefer both sending and receiving money, you can easily perform either of the transactions on CashEnvoy.

In terms of fees, they usually charge around 1.5% for local card transactions. Your account will be settled within 24 to 48 hours, although the bank you are making use of will have a significant degree of influence on how fast you get settled.

If you are a small business owner or freelancer who wants to accept online payments in Nigeria without undergoing any complex setup, then you should consider CashEnvoy. While it might not be the most modern payment gateway, it still gets the job done regardless.

7. Flutterwave

One of the most popular, powerful, and flexible payment gateways in the whole of Africa. Flutterwave is also based here in Nigeria, very popular, especially among online businesses, and people usually mention it alongside Paystack.

Flutterwave allows you to accept payments easily here in Nigeria and all over the world.

You can easily receive money through your debit/credit cards. It also allows bank transfers, USSD, mobile money, and even PayPal due to their partnership.

Flutterwave has a tool named Rave. This tool helps you to create a custom checkout on your website.

If you don’t have a website, don’t worry. You can still make use of their Store feature. With it, you can easily create a free online store where you can easily accept payments instantly.

It’s easy for you to set up your Flutterwave account.

Once you complete your registration, you’ll automatically get access to a dashboard that will allow you to easily monitor your payments, generate your invoices, and also create a payment link that you can easily share on your WhatsApp and other social media accounts.

Flutterwave will charge you just 1.4% for your local card transactions. For international transactions, you will be charged around 3.8%. Payout to your banks on Flutterwave does not take more than a day.

If you are a beginner who wants to look professional while accepting international payments easily, Flutterwave will serve you really well. Content creators and small businesses can take advantage of Flutterwave, as it’s very simple to make use of.

8. FlipPay

FlipPay is a newer payment gateway in Nigeria. It makes local payments not only quicker but also very much easier and safer. While it is not as well known or has bigger names like Flutterwave and others we’ve mentioned, most Nigerians are already embracing it. It is growing, and it is becoming very useful for small businesses as well as digital sellers in Nigeria.

With FlipPay, you can easily receive payments through USSD, bank transfers, and cards. One big reason why most Nigerians love this platform is the fact that it is much easier for you to generate a payment link that you can share with your customers on WhatsApp or Instagram. You absolutely don’t need to own an app or website before you can start making use of it.

As for the sign-up process, it is very fast. Once you get your account approved, you can easily log in to your dashboard and start tracking your payment activities. They will also alert you instantly if someone makes a payment. This is particularly helpful, especially if you are an online seller who needs to confirm transactions almost immediately.

FlipPay is particularly built to support those who are running micro businesses like Instagram vendors, service providers, and mini importers. They also offer charges that are very much friendly. You only get to pay around 1.5% for your local transactions, and the money gets sent to your account in just 24 hrs. If you are new to payment gateways, try out FlipPay.

9. Interswitch

Interswitch is one of the oldest and also biggest fintech companies presently in Nigeria. With Interswitch, businesses have access to a gateway that can be used to accept payments online. One of their most popular products for gateway payments is the Quickteller Business or Interswitch WebPay.

Interswitch allows you to accept payments through debit cards, bank transfers, and even QR codes. Most big business platforms in Nigeria make use of Interswitch. Schools, government, and also small businesses also make use of it.

For you to get started, all you have to do is register on their platform and go through the verification processes. If you are approved, you’ll be given tools for you to use and set up payments on your website, or generate website links that you can share with your customers via WhatsApp and other social media platforms. If you don’t have a website, it might be technical, but you don’t need to worry. Their team can easily help you with onboarding.

Interswitch will charge you around 1.5% to about 2% for every transaction carried out with them, although it will also depend on the kind of services you are using. Money is usually settled on their platform within 24 to 48 hrs.

Interswitch is a very advanced platform. They are reliable as well as secure. For those who are planning on scaling their business, or if you have a website with high traffic, we suggest you go for Interswitch. But if you are a beginner who wants something really fast and easy, Paystack or Flutterwave might be the simpler gateway for you to go for.

10. Opay

Opay is definitely more than just a payment gateway. It is a full-blown mobile wallet as well as a fintech platform that has many services. With Opay, you can make payments, savings, etc. It is used widely by most Nigerians, especially for peer-to-peer transfers. You can use it to receive money without involving any traditional bank.

With Opay, it is very easy for you to receive payments through bank transfers, QR codes, and even with the app itself. If you are a small business or market seller, Opay has a POS option as well as a wallet that you can use to accept and make payments.

It is very easy to get started on Opay. All you need to do is to download the app and sign up. Then, you can start receiving payments immediately. If you upgrade your account to a business account or make use of their POS services, you will be required to provide a few more details.

Opay is very good for informal sellers. It’s also great for roadside shops and anyone who wants to go cashless without the need to have a full website or payment links. Their settlement times are usually very fast, and their transfers to Nigerian banks are mostly free or with a very low fee.

If you want something more mobile and also easy to make use of that is very much focused on day-to-day transactions, you should seriously consider making use of Opay. Granted, it is not a traditional payment gateway like Paystack, but it works just perfectly, and it is ideal for those wanting to accept payments online.

11. DusuPay

DusuPay is a popular payment gateway that is mainly focused on helping businesses in Africa to receive payments from customers all over the world. If you are doing business across countries like freelancers, consultants, and digital marketers, this payment gateway might be of importance to you.

DusuPay allows you to easily accept payments from countries like the UK, US, Kenya, Uganda, etc. This gateway also supports debit/credit cards. You can make use of mobile money and bank transfers, although it will depend on the country your customer is paying from. This payment gateway is very good, especially if your business works with international partners or clients.

After completing your registration, you will be given access to a dashboard where you can easily view your transactions, create your payment links, and manage all your funds. In the platform, you’ll also have access to API tools if you have a website and want to integrate your payment more directly.

The fees you are going to pay are going to depend on where your payments are coming from. If you are to do a local transaction here in Nigeria, it’s going to cost you around 1.5%, while international transactions will cost a bit higher. Your payouts are sure to be concluded between one and two working days.

DusuPay is highly recommended for anyone who’s doing cross-border business here in Nigeria. Suppose you have customers in East Africa, Europe, or even the US. In that case, it is going to give them very easy ways to pay you, and it will also be easier for you to receive money directly from here in Nigeria.

12. DPO Group

DPO (Direct Pay Online) Group is one of the major payment gateway providers in the whole of Africa. Although they’re based in Kenya, however, they support Nigerian merchants who wish to receive payments both locally here in Nigeria and internationally.

With DPO, you can easily receive money via mobile money, PayPal, bank transfers, and card payments. If your business is around tourism, hospitality, and e-commerce, this gateway payment is particularly good for you because it has the interest of international clients at heart.

For you to use DPO in Nigeria, you will need to register as a business. Once you get verified, you will be given access to a well-secured portal where you can easily manage payments, create invoices, and also track your transactions. For those who have a website, they also come with an integration tool that you can use to accept payments directly online.

Their fees are not fixed. Your business type and the volume of transactions you are running will decide a lot of things. However, you should be expecting charges that are between 2.5% to 3.5% for most of the transactions on this platform. If money is paid into your local bank account, you are going to receive it within a few days.

It is particularly good for Nigerian business owners who sell products or services to other African countries or international clients. It is not really a beginner-focused platform, but it is still great for those who are planning to grow across borders. Their tools are great, and they have a really nice support system.

13. eTranzact

This is a Nigerian electronic payment company that has been around for a long while now. They provide different payment services including POS, ATM services, and online payments. This payment gateway will allow you to accept payments from your customers through different channels.

With eTranzact, you will be able to receive money through your cards. You can also receive money via mobile wallets, bank transfers, and also USSD. It’s really a very flexible payment platform. Financial institutions, telecommunications, and the government mostly use it. That doesn’t mean that small business owners and online sellers cannot also use it to collect payments.

To start, all you need to do is to create a business account with them and go through the simple verification process. Once you get approved, you will be directed to your dashboard. Here, you can easily monitor all your incoming payments. If you have an app or a website, there are tools on eTranzact that will let you integrate them easily.

They come with very competitive fees. Their local transaction charges are around 1.5%, and settlement to your bank is usually done within 24 to 48 hours.

If you are looking for a well-established payment gateway, then eTranzact should be one of your top choices. Although it is not as flashy as most of these newer payment gateways like Paystack and Flutterwave, it is still very reliable, and it works really well, especially if your business needs very solid performance that comes with bank-level reliability.

14. Remittance

When you talk about remittance in Nigeria, it simply means receiving money from abroad. There are so many remittance services that help Nigerians to collect international payments easily. Although it might not be a single payment gateway, some remittance services like Western Union, MoneyGram, WorldRemit, and Sendwave have always played a huge role for freelancers and families who are receiving money from abroad.

With these services, people in the US, Canada, and other international countries can send money directly to Nigerian bank accounts. Some of them even support direct deposit to your mobile wallets, and they have agents across various banking sectors in Nigeria.

It is usually very simple for you to make use of a remittance service. You don’t even need to have a website or any tech setup. The person sending the money to you will either make use of an app, or they will go to an agent abroad, send the money to Nigeria, and the receiver will get a bank alert, or they can decide to pick up cash.

How much you are going to pay as fees is going to depend on the amount that’s being sent to you and the country the money is coming from. But most remittance platforms will give you a full breakdown of the fees you are going to pay before sending.

Their transfers usually happen in a matter of minutes or hours. If you need the money urgently, then remittance should be your choice, especially if you are not selling products but working for clients abroad or you are just receiving family support.

15. Interswitch Webpay

This is one of the payment gateways that is being offered by Interswitch, which is a very well-known fintech company based here in Nigeria. If your business wants to accept online card payments securely, then Interswitch WebPay is particularly built for you.

With WebPay, customers can easily pay using their ATM card directly on your website or the application. Most government agencies make use of this platform. It’s also very suitable for schools, large businesses, and organizations that have high traffic. However, if you are a small business owner, you can still apply for it.

In order to get started, you will need to get your business registered. You will also be mandated to submit some documents and wait for approval. After that, you can easily integrate WebPay into your website or app. That way, customers will be allowed to pay directly through a checkout page that is secured. If, on the other hand, you don’t have a website, trying to set it up yourself might feel a little bit technical. However, their developers are always available to assist you.

WebPay charges between 1.5% and 2% for every local transaction you are carrying out. They’re likely to settle your payments within 24 to 48 hours.

They have a strong fraud protection system that helps to prevent any potential fake transactions or chargebacks.

If you are a beginner who is more comfortable working with developers, or you want a more traditional option for your payment, you can go with WebPay. It is very dependable. However, if you want something faster, we still recommend you go for Flutterwave or Paystack. They’re very beginner-friendly.

16. Squad

Squad is a very modern payment gateway that was created by HabariPay, which happens to be a subsidiary of Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), which is also the same group that’s behind GTBank. It was created to support Nigerian businesses to collect payments very quickly and easily.

Squad allows you to be able to accept payments through Cards, USSD, and other payment links. It is very clean and also user-friendly, so even if you are starting, you’ll find it really easy to make use of. Also, you don’t even need a website to start with. You can share your payments link on your WhatsApp and Instagram, or any social media platform of your choice.

There are free online stores in Squad. Here, you can easily list your products and start selling them immediately. If you are a beginner who doesn’t have an eCommerce store and you still want to sell online, it is ideal for you.

They have very competitive transaction fees. For local payments, you will be charged 1.5%, and you will get your money settled within 24 hrs. The platform also supports creative invoices, as well as recurring payments and detailed transaction reports.

For those looking for a very simple payment gateway from a trusted brand like GTCO, we recommend that you go for Squad payment gateway.

17. GTpay

GTpay is one of the earliest payment gateways in Nigeria. GTBank is providing them. This platform is built mainly for businesses that have intentions of collecting online payments, most especially those that are already banking with GTBank.

With GTpay, customers can easily pay using their cards directly from your website. It is very safe and also secure. A lot of schools, government agencies, and established companies in Nigeria make use of it.

In order to make use of GTpay, you’ll first of all need to be a GTBank account holder. Then, you will be onboarded.

The process involves you submitting some of your documents and also integrating GTpay into your website. The fact that it is an older system makes it feel more technical and traditional, too. So, if you are a beginner, you might have to ask for some help from a website developer.

GTpay will charge you up to 1.5% for every local transaction that is being carried out. The settlement time is usually within one to two days. GTpay is very reliable. In fact, it is being backed by lots of major Nigerian banks. But don’t expect to get payment links or online stores from them because they don’t offer them.

If you already are a GTBank user and you want something that is much more secure and also bank-based, GTpay is more solid. Although other options like Squad or Paystack have proven to be more convenient to make use of.

18. Seerbit

Another fast-growing gateway payment in Nigeria that is also very easy to make use of is Seerbit. With it, businesses can easily collect payments online through Cards, Bank transfers, USSD, Mobile money, etc. They have lots of really flexible tools that both beginners and advanced users can take advantage of.

Immediately you create an account on Seerbit, you’ll be given full access to a very simple dashboard. From the dashboard, you could easily generate some payment links, create invoices, and also track your income in real time. For those with websites, they also have integration tools like APIs and Plugins for WordPress.

Licensed by CBN, Seerbit is a very secure platform. They charge around 1.5% if your transaction is local. For international transactions, the fees are slightly higher. You are definitely going to receive your earnings in your account within one to two working days.

One of the reasons lots of people love this gateway is the fact that you can easily accept payments without even owning a website. You can make use of their payment links, or you could even create a basic online store with their tools.

19. Global Payments

A major international payment processor, Global Payments also serves businesses in Nigeria. This platform is more advanced, and medium to large businesses always make use of this gateway, especially those that are dealing with international customers.

Global Payments allows you to be able to accept recurring billing, card payments, and multi-currency payments. Businesses with global customers, like software companies or even large e-commerce stores, should take advantage of Global Payments.

The fact that it is designed for global merchants means that the setup processes might be a little bit more complex. For you to be able to integrate fully into the system, you will need a registered business, a website, and other technical experience before you can integrate properly.

Your business model, as well as your location, will affect the transaction fees. However, they’re likely to be higher than other local gateways like Paystack and Flutterwave. It takes just a few days for settlement to come in, especially on international transactions.

If your business is expanding globally and you need a gateway that has more global reach, you might have to consider Global Payments.

20. Korapay

Korapay is a much newer Nigerian payment gateway that focuses more on simplicity and speed. You can use Korapay to receive payments from customers both locally and internationally through cards, virtual accounts, and even bank transfers. To get started, you sign up, get verified, and then have access to your dashboard, where you can easily create your payment link or even set up an online store. They also support plugins and APIs for businesses as well as websites.

Korapay charges 1.5% for your local transactions. They also support international payments. Your payouts can be processed within 24 hours. If you are a small business owner, freelancer, or social media seller, it’s actually a very easy and more modern way for you to start collecting payments online. Korapay is much more perfect if you want something simple yet effective at the same time, especially if you are starting online.

2D Payment Gateway in Nigeria

When we talk about a 2D payment gateway, we mean a way to collect money online without asking for any extra security code or OTP (One-Time Password) in most situations. If someone wants to pay, all they need to do is enter their card number, the expiration date, and the CVV (which is the 3-digit number that is on the back of the card). After entering these details, the transaction goes through.

This is obviously different from the more common 3D payment, whereby the person is asked to enter a one-time code that is sent to their email address or phone number before a particular payment is done completely. While the 2D payment method is quite faster since there’s no extra step to take, it is also less secure.

In Nigeria today, lots of online payments make use of the safer 3D method because of rising concerns about fraudulent activities. However, 2D payments are still very much useful in some situations.

For example, if your customer happens to be outside Nigeria and their bank doesn’t support OTPs, you’ll make use of the 2D payment gateway. Also, if you are setting up automatic payments, for example, subscriptions or monthly charges, or if the person is using an international card, you’ll still have to set up a 2D payment system.

Some gateways like Paystack, Flutterwave, and Seerbit may let you make use of 2D payment. However, you’ll have to request it or get special approval before making use of it. Not all Nigerian businesses are going to allow you to make use of it by default. This is because they might be at risk of a potential fake transaction.

Happen to be running any online business in Nigeria, and you want your customers from other countries, or you need to charge them every month without asking for it every time. A 2D payment gateway will be of help to you.

But you also need to be very sure that your payment providers are going to give you fraud protection so that your money can stay safe. 2D payment gateways might be simple and fast, but they are not secure at all, so you only have to use them when needed, and it must be through a trusted payment platform.

Shopify Payment Gateway in Nigeria

Shopify is a very popular platform in Nigeria that allows people to be able to create online stores and sell their products online. If you are in Nigeria and you have plans to make use of Shopify, one important thing you will need is a payment gateway. This payment gateway will allow your customers to be able to pay for your products online through their credit or debit card.

In Nigeria, Shopify Payments (Shopify’s payment system) is not actually available. However, you don’t need to get bothered about it. This is because you can still receive payments indirectly by connecting other third-party gateway payment services that actually work in Nigeria. Below are some of the popular gateways you can still use with Shopify if you are in Nigeria.

1. Paystack

2. Flutterwave

3. DPO Group

4. PayPal (for international customers)

For you to make use of all these gateways, you will have to first of all sign up with the payment gateway of your choice. After getting approved, you then connect it to your Shopify store. The majority of these gateways are going to give you an API key or some instructions, and it’s very easy to add those to your Shopify dashboard.

With these gateways, you can easily accept payments in Naira or even USD; it will all depend on your settings. For example, if you are using Paystack or Flutterwave, it is much easier for Nigerian customers to pay you using their ATM card or bank transfers. If you have international customers, they can easily pay you with their Visa or Mastercard.

Every payment gateway has its fees. However, they’re usually around 1.5%–3.5% per transaction, and they can send the money to your account directly within 24 to 48 hours.

In a nutshell, even though Shopify Payments isn’t supported here in Nigeria, you can still sell things online and get paid by using other trusted local payment gateways like we’ve just mentioned. They’re safe and very easy to use, too. You can try them out.

FAQs

1. Which payment gateway works in Nigeria?

There are so many good payment gateways in Nigeria. Below are some of the most popular ones:

● Paystack

● Flutterwave

● Monnify

● VoguePay

● PayU

● Squad

● Seerbit

● Interswitch

With these gateways, you can easily receive money online from your customers. It can be done using cards, bank transfers, or USSD. These gateways are trusted, and they’re also very easy to set up. If you have online stores or you are a freelancer or small business owner, these platforms will work very well for you.

2. Is Opay a payment gateway?

Actually, Opay cannot be regarded as a full payment gateway like, let’s say, Paystack and Flutterwave, but it still has some online payment features. However, it actually works more like a mobile money app that allows you to send and receive money.

You can also use it for bill payments and transfers. A lot of businesses also accept payments through Opay by making use of QR codes and POS. But if you need full online payment tools like payment links, APIs, or website checkout, we highly recommend that you make use of a proper payment gateway.

3. Is PalmPay a payment gateway?

Almost similar to Opay, PalmPay is also not a full payment gateway. It’s more like a mobile wallet and payment app. It is mainly used to send money, as well as buying airtime and paying bills.

Although PalmPay does provide business tools like POS and merchant accounts, it does not really provide its users with full online payment features that come with website integration or payment links.

So, if you are going for an online store, it will be better for you to make use of a full payment gateway like Paystack or Monnify.

4. How can I create a payment gateway?

There are a lot of complexities that come with creating a full payment gateway. Tech companies usually do it, and you will need a lot of things, too, like strong security and a license from the government (CBN if you are creating in Nigeria).

You also need a partnership with banks and very experienced software developers. If you are a business owner, you don’t really need to create your own. All you have to do is to make use of already existing gateways like we’ve mentioned in this article. They’ve already been set up, and they’re safe to use, too.

Conclusion

If your business has intentions of collecting money online, your most important step should be choosing the right payment gateway. It doesn’t really matter if you are starting up as a business person or freelancer online, there are lots of payment gateways that you can rightly choose from.

Throughout this blog post, we analyzed some of the very best in Nigeria; we talked about very easy-to-use platforms like Paystack and Squad; we also discussed some more global options like PayPal and DPO group.

Each of these gateways has something different and unique to offer; we advise that you start with the one that matches your type of business, as we analyzed in the blog post; the Most important thing is to make things easier for your customers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

