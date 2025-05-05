A pressure group, the Concerned Northern Forum (CNF), has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), urging it to reopen its investigation into the financial activities of the immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, and current Minister of State for Defence, Bello Muhammad, popularly known as Matawalle.

The Chairman and Convener of CNF, Aliyu Muhammad Sani, who addressed a press conference in Kaduna on Monday, 5th May, stated that the group has submitted its petition to the EFCC, detailing allegations of the embezzlement of billions of naira belonging to the state from 2019 to 2023, during Mr Bello Matawalle’s tenure as governor.

The CNF also accused the EFCC of inaction on the matter, despite having launched investigations into similar allegations against other former governors.

The Northern group alleged that the former Zamfara governor is yet to account for over N290 billion from the FAAC, N133 billion from the JAAC, and a N105 billion loan.

“We are making these efforts because, to our dismay, the former governor appeared on a live TV programme, misleading the public that he did not receive anything close to N70 billion during his four-year tenure as governor of Zamfara State,” the group stated.

The CNF enjoined the EFCC to investigate Mr Bello Matawalle and uphold its credibility and neutrality in the fight against corruption. They stressed that their current position is only a follow up to several efforts by various groups to nudge the anti-graft agency to probe the allegations against the former governor.

Mr Sani stated in the text of the press conference: “Many petitions were submitted at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), notable ones submitted by the APC Akida Forum on 3rd May, 2024, and a follow-up petition on 30th September, 2024, urging the commission to proceed with its investigation of the former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

“We have lauded the performance and resilience of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) leadership in its fight against corruption without bias many times. The commission has shown determination and persistence in addressing corrupt officials, particularly by promptly taking action against former minister Betta Edu and others.

“We have witnessed the commission launch an investigation into the alleged corruption of former Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. Last year, the commission arrested former Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State over alleged corruption.

“If all these former governors and ministers were not above the law and the EFCC, who would shield the former governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle from investigation? He is not a governor now. Who is stopping EFCC from doing its work?”

The CNF convener said they have gathered facts and figures regarding Bello Matawalle’s alleged embezzlement of huge public funds, stressing that theirs are not mere allegations or speculations. “After our last visit to this commission’s headquarters, we thought the investigation would reopen, but nothing has happened,” he lamented.

Mr Sani further stated: “We are confident that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has access to all the facts regarding financial crimes in the country. Nevertheless, it is necessary to determine the total funds that the Zamfara State Government received between 2019 and 2023 under Bello Matawalle.

“Recall that on 18th May 2023, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), through its then Director, Media and Public Affairs, Osita Nwajah, said that the EFCC is investigating Matawalle over allegations of monumental corruption, award of phantom contracts, and diversion of over N70 billion.

“According to the EFCC, the money, which was sourced as a loan from an old-generation bank, purportedly for the execution of projects across the local government areas of the state, was allegedly diverted by the governor through proxies and contractors who received payment for contracts that were not executed.

“The Commission’s investigations revealed that over 100 companies had received payments from the funds, with no evidence of service rendered to the state. Some of the contractors who had been invited and quizzed by the Commission made startling revelations…”, the group claimed.

The CNF urged the EFCC to investigate the allegations in order to uphold its credibility and neutrality in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

