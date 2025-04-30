Governor Uba Sani has appointed a nine-member medical team, comprising experienced personnel, to cater for Kaduna State pilgrims throughout the 2025 Hajj exercise.

The Executive Chairman of the Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Salihu S Abubakar, disclosed this after the maiden meeting with the team and the agency’s management on Monday.

The team which is headed by Dr Bello Jamoh, will conduct comprehensive pre-departure health screenings at the Mando Hajj Transit Camp in Kaduna and offer on-site medical support in Saudi Arabia in collaboration with the National Medical Team set up by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON.

The Executive Chairman said that members of the team will also be responsible for continuous monitoring of the pilgrims’ well-being during the entire pilgrimage.

“The health and safety of our pilgrims are of paramount importance. The team was carefully selected, considering members’ experience and we are confident in their ability to deliver excellent medical services throughout the Hajj,’’ he added.

The Chairman promised that intending pilgrims would be subjected to thorough medical examinations, especially to detect pregnancies among female intending pilgrims.

“There is zero tolerance for allowing pregnant pilgrims to travel for Hajj,” Mr Salihu warned, stressing that the team’s ‘’ role in enforcing this policy is crucial to compliance with Saudi Arabia’s Hajj regulations.”

He counselled the medical team to approach their duties with the highest level of professionalism and dedication, so as to ensure that all pilgrims have a smooth and spiritually rewarding experience.

