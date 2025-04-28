The Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board has flagged off the vaccination exercise for intending pilgrims at the Hadejia zone in the Northeast senatorial district.

The flag-off ceremony on Saturday, led by the Director General of the Board, Ahmed Umar Labbo, is part of the ongoing preparations for the 2025 Hajj exercise, which took place at the Primary Healthcare Centre, Hadejia.

Mr Labbo reaffirmed the Board’s commitments in prioritising the health and safety of Jigawa pilgrims, saying that safeguarding the health of the state’s pilgrims is both a requirement and a responsibility of the board.

“This vaccination exercise underscores our readiness for a successful 2025 Hajj. I urge all pilgrims to cooperate fully, adhere to health guidelines, as they prepare for this sacred journey.”

“I encourage you to be law-abiding and patient throughout the Hajj process. Please ensure attendance at all scheduled enlightenment lectures, as the lectures will provide essential knowledge on the rites of Hajj and practical guidance for the journey ahead”, he charged the pilgrims.

Mr Labbo personally monitored the vaccination exercise and administered the first dose to an intending pilgrim from Hadejia. He said it would be a continuous process until the pilgrims left for the Holy Land.

The officer in charge of the primary healthcare centre, Dr Bala Ismaila, highlighted the importance of administering the vaccines, which include the meningitis vaccine, oral polio vaccine, and yellow fever vaccine.

“These vaccinations are mandatory under the health regulations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The yellow fever vaccine is valid for ten years, while the meningitis vaccine lasts three years. They are essential for protecting individual and public health,” Dr Ismaila said.

He also addressed potential side effects, advising pilgrims to seek immediate medical attention if they experience severe or prolonged symptoms.

The event was well-organised, boosting pilgrims’ confidence and reinforcing public trust in the Commission’s preparedness for the Hajj operations.

The vaccination exercise is being conducted across all 27 local government areas.

