Access Bank said it is cooperating with authorities after a former employee was accused of secretly recording colleagues in a restroom at the bank’s contact centre in Lagos.

The individual, identified as Stephen Ejezie, was caught recording a female colleague in the women’s restroom at around 1:30 a.m. last Wednesday morning.

According to FIJ, Mr Ejezie, who worked as a Quality Assurance Specialist at the time, had installed a hidden camera to film staff members while they were bathing or changing in the restroom.

The incident came to light when a female employee noticed a phone recording her from a toilet cubicle.

“She saw the camera by chance. She raised the alarm, and people asked whoever was there to open the door. That was when they discovered it was Stephen,” a source explained to FIJ.

Following the discovery, the bank reportedly had Mr Ejezie arrested and a raid was conducted on his home, where more than 400 video clips were found on his devices. Some of these videos filmed without the knowledge of his colleagues were allegedly sold online through platforms like OnlyFans and Telegram.

According to his profile on LinkedIn, Mr Ejezie had been employed at Access Bank since February 2023 and was promoted to Quality Assurance Specialist in October.

Workers at the contact centre, who often work long shifts and sometimes stay overnight at the office, have expressed concerns about the breach of privacy. “What happens to us if the videos he has already sold circulate online?” one employee questioned.

Access bank’s responds

In a statement issued on Sunday, Access Bank confirmed it was investigating the allegations. The bank stressed that it was fully cooperating with the relevant authorities in the matter.

“Our attention has been drawn to reports circulating on social media regarding an alleged offence involving a former Contact Centre Agent,” the statement read. “The matter has been handed over to the appropriate authorities, who are conducting an investigation. We are fully cooperating with them in this process.”

While the bank did not give specific details, it reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the rights of employees and customers.

“At Access Bank, we uphold a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and any form of privacy violation. We are also actively engaging with the affected employees to provide all necessary support,” the statement added.

The bank advised the public to rely only on information from its official channels, stressing that the safety, dignity and well-being of its employees and customers remain its top priority. It also thanked the public and stakeholders for their concern and support.

The incident comes amid growing scrutiny of privacy practices within Nigeria’s banking sector. Under the Nigeria Data Protection Act, signed into law in 2023, organisations handling personal data are required to implement strict safeguards or face heavy penalties.

Access Bank, one of the largest financial institutions in Nigeria, said it is taking the matter seriously and assured customers.

