Xiaomi unveils must-have devices for April with new launches and special offers

April marks a monumental moment for Xiaomi as it proudly celebrates its 15th Anniversary with the Xiaomi Fan Festival 2025 in Nigeria!

As a brand built on innovation, community, and affordability, Xiaomi is showing appreciation to its loyal fans with amazing deals, exclusive gifts, and two exciting new product launches: the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G Sand Gold edition and the all-new Redmi A5.

These launches reflect Xiaomi’s continued commitment to combining design, performance, and accessibility for consumers at all levels.

New Launches to Elevate Your Tech Game

To express gratitude to Xiaomi’s loyal Xiaomi fans, Xiaomi’s unveiling two incredible smartphones:

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G – Now in Stunning Sand Gold!

For fans seeking top-tier performance with a standout look, Xiaomi introduces a new color variant of its flagship. This premium edition blends powerful specifications with a sleek, fashionable design, ideal for trendsetters and tech enthusiasts. This elegant and stylish color is perfect for users who embrace fashion and passion in their daily lives.

Price:

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

 8GB+256GB – ₦619,800

 12GB+512GB – ₦700,800

Whether you’re creating content or gaming on the go, this trendsetting device delivers elegance and speed in one.

REDMI A5 – Affordable Innovation for Everyone

Xiaomi is also launching the brand-new REDMI A5,a feature-packed smartphone designed to bring smart technology to more users without compromising on quality. With an attractive price point and strong specifications, the Redmi A5 is positioned as a market game-changer in the entry-level segment.This entry-level powerhouse is packed with features that make it a must-have:

✔ 32MP AI Dual Camera – Capture crisp and vibrant moments with ease.

✔ Immersive 6.88” Display – Enjoy an expansive and vivid viewing experience.

✔ Massive 5200mAh(typ) Battery – Power that lasts all day and beyond.

✔ Secure Fingerprint & Face Unlock – Unlock your phone safely and quickly.

✔ Powerful Octa-Core Processor – Seamless performance for everyday use.

Price:

 3GB+64GB – ₦99,700

 4GB+128GB – ₦115,200

To make it even more exciting, when you purchase the REDMI A5, you’ll receive food oil as an instant gift—an exclusive Xiaomi Fan Festival treat!

Exclusive Xiaomi Fan Festival Discounts – Save Up to ₦48,000!

That’s right! During the Xiaomi Fan Festival 2025, you can enjoy massive discounts on some of the hottest Xiaomi

devices. Here are our top recommendations if you’re looking to upgrade your gadgets:

TOP 1: REDMI A5 – The most affordable and feature-packed entry-level phone.

TOP 2: Redmi Note 14 Series – Powerful, stylish, and ultra-reliable.

TOP 3: Redmi 14C-friendly choice with solid performance.

TOP 4: Redmi Buds 6 Series– Premium sound quality at an unbeatable price.

TOP 5: Redmi Pad SE Series – Your perfect companion for entertainment and work.

Join the Xiaomi Fan Festival 2025!

“Over the past 15 years, Xiaomi has grown with the support of its fans,” said Camellia Ran, Marketing Manager at Xiaomi Nigeria. “The Xiaomi Fan Festival 2025 is a heartfelt thank-you to our users. We are proud to celebrate this anniversary by bringing new innovations and exciting offers to Nigeria.”

Don’t miss out—join Xiaomi and be part of the Xiaomi experience!

For more information, visit authorized Xiaomi retailers nationwide or follow Xiaomi Nigeria on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok for real-time updates and event highlights.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

