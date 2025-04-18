Xiaomi unveils must-have devices for April with new launches and special offers
April marks a monumental moment for Xiaomi as it proudly celebrates its 15th Anniversary with the Xiaomi Fan Festival 2025 in Nigeria!
As a brand built on innovation, community, and affordability, Xiaomi is showing appreciation to its loyal fans with amazing deals, exclusive gifts, and two exciting new product launches: the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G Sand Gold edition and the all-new Redmi A5.
These launches reflect Xiaomi’s continued commitment to combining design, performance, and accessibility for consumers at all levels.
|
New Launches to Elevate Your Tech Game
To express gratitude to Xiaomi’s loyal Xiaomi fans, Xiaomi’s unveiling two incredible smartphones:
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G – Now in Stunning Sand Gold!
Price:
8GB+256GB – ₦619,800
12GB+512GB – ₦700,800
Whether you’re creating content or gaming on the go, this trendsetting device delivers elegance and speed in one.
REDMI A5 – Affordable Innovation for Everyone
Xiaomi is also launching the brand-new REDMI A5,a feature-packed smartphone designed to bring smart technology to more users without compromising on quality. With an attractive price point and strong specifications, the Redmi A5 is positioned as a market game-changer in the entry-level segment.This entry-level powerhouse is packed with features that make it a must-have:
✔ 32MP AI Dual Camera – Capture crisp and vibrant moments with ease.
✔ Immersive 6.88” Display – Enjoy an expansive and vivid viewing experience.
✔ Massive 5200mAh(typ) Battery – Power that lasts all day and beyond.
✔ Secure Fingerprint & Face Unlock – Unlock your phone safely and quickly.
✔ Powerful Octa-Core Processor – Seamless performance for everyday use.
Price:
3GB+64GB – ₦99,700
4GB+128GB – ₦115,200
To make it even more exciting, when you purchase the REDMI A5, you’ll receive food oil as an instant gift—an exclusive Xiaomi Fan Festival treat!
Exclusive Xiaomi Fan Festival Discounts – Save Up to ₦48,000!
That’s right! During the Xiaomi Fan Festival 2025, you can enjoy massive discounts on some of the hottest Xiaomi
devices. Here are our top recommendations if you’re looking to upgrade your gadgets:
TOP 1: REDMI A5 – The most affordable and feature-packed entry-level phone.
TOP 2: Redmi Note 14 Series – Powerful, stylish, and ultra-reliable.
TOP 3: Redmi 14C-friendly choice with solid performance.
TOP 4: Redmi Buds 6 Series– Premium sound quality at an unbeatable price.
TOP 5: Redmi Pad SE Series – Your perfect companion for entertainment and work.
Join the Xiaomi Fan Festival 2025!
“Over the past 15 years, Xiaomi has grown with the support of its fans,” said Camellia Ran, Marketing Manager at Xiaomi Nigeria. “The Xiaomi Fan Festival 2025 is a heartfelt thank-you to our users. We are proud to celebrate this anniversary by bringing new innovations and exciting offers to Nigeria.”
Don’t miss out—join Xiaomi and be part of the Xiaomi experience!
For more information, visit authorized Xiaomi retailers nationwide or follow Xiaomi Nigeria on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok for real-time updates and event highlights.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999