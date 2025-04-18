The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, has announced that more than 4,000 women have benefited from the federal government’s free Cesarean section (C-section) initiative since its inauguration.

Mr Pate, a professor disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja during a media conference marking the 2025 Safe Motherhood Day.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Innovating for Safer Birth: A Collective Responsibility to Crash Maternal Mortality,” with the slogan “Care for Moms, Hope for the Babies.”

Celebrated annually on 11 April, Safe Motherhood Day aims to raise awareness about maternal health.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in November 2024, Mr Pate revealed that the federal government would offer free C-sections to all women in need, as part of efforts to reduce maternal mortality.

This initiative is part of the Maternal Mortality Reduction Innovation and Initiatives (MAMII) project, which aims to improve access to quality healthcare and reduce maternal and newborn mortality rates.

Mr Pate emphasised that the government is committed to ensuring no woman dies during childbirth and that every newborn receives the care they deserve.

He outlined several ongoing government efforts to ensure safe deliveries, including the Health Sector Renewal Investment initiative, which addressed long-standing challenges in the health system.

“Under this initiative, we have strengthened the Primary Health Care system to ensure better access to quality maternal, newborn, and child health services,” he said.

“We are scaling up Comprehensive Emergency Maternal, Obstetric, and Newborn Care, especially for indigent and vulnerable populations.

“More than 4,000 women have already received cesarean sections, treated, and reimbursed through the National Health Insurance Authority’s emergency obstetric care programme,” he said.

He said that the government had also expanded coverage of skilled birth attendants in underserved areas and broadened health insurance coverage.

“The National Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System has been strengthened, with 23 states empaneled.

“Additionally, the Free Fistula Programme, offering free repair, care, and transportation, is currently active in 15 facilities.”

Mr Pate noted that these reforms are already showing positive results, with improved health indicators in several states.

Addressing the theme of Safe Motherhood Day, the minister called on all Nigerians to take responsibility for ensuring safer childbirth for every woman, regardless of her background or location.

The World Health Organisation Country Director, Walter Mulombo, also spoke on behalf of development partners.

Mr Mulombo emphasised that safe motherhood started with comprehensive health security and called for continued investment in maternal and newborn health services, particularly in hard-to-reach areas.

He urged the government to enact and uphold laws that would protect women’s and children’s health rights, including maternity protection and access to sexual and reproductive health services.

The event culminated in the launch of key policy and guideline documents aimed at advancing safe motherhood.

These include the Safe Motherhood Strategy (2024-2028), Guidelines for Managing Postpartum Hemorrhage, Preeclampsia and Eclampsia Guidelines, Essential Gynaecological Skills Manuals, and the National Training Manual for Obstetric Fistula Management.

NAN also reports that these documents underscore the government’s commitment to building a resilient, people-centered health system that proactively addresses maternal health challenges.

(NAN)

